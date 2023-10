All the action as Collingwood players, staff and fans celebrated the club's 16th premiership

Craig McRae and Darcy Moore hold up the premiership cup during Collingwood's Grand Final celebration day at the AIA Centre on October 1, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

THERE was no shortage of memorable moments for Collingwood players, staff and fans as the Magpies secured their first premiership in 13 years.

As the siren sounded to end one of the greatest Grand Finals of all time, celebrations were in full force for the Pies and they continued well into the night.

The festivities continued on Sunday as fans turned out in full force at the club's Family Day at the AIA Centre.

Check out the best photos from all the Grand Final celebrations below.