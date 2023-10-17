Former Docker reveals the driving forces behind the trade that takes him to Moorabbin

Liam Henry before the round 20 match between Geelong and Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium, July 29, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

FASHION, Ross Lyon and Brad Hill were all key in luring Liam Henry to St Kilda.

Henry officially became a Saint on Monday, with Fremantle trading the wingman for a future second-round pick.

Henry on Tuesday told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio he wanted to reconnect with St Kilda coach Lyon, who was at the helm at Fremantle when he was in the Dockers’ next-generation academy.

Classy Saints ball-user Bradley Hill, a former Docker himself, was also crucial to St Kilda's pitch, Henry said.

The pair have formed a relationship strong enough that Henry will move in with Hill and his family while settling in at Moorabbin.

But another factor was equally important, Henry revealed: Melbourne’s fashion culture.

Henry runs his own business called "Tied to Culture", which started by designing ties with dot paintings.

The 22-year-old now wants to expand the clothing line to Indigenous-themed streetwear and says Melbourne, as well as St Kilda’s connections, offer the opportunity to do so.

"I've always wanted to play in Melbourne. Obviously, it's the home of footy," Henry said.

"But also, outside of the footy world, there are a lot of opportunities that come with it. I'm really interested in my fashion, so there’s definitely a lot of opportunity with the fashion side of things.

Liam Henry celebrates with fans after the round 22 match between West Coast and Fremantle at Optus Stadium, August 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm growing my business, I want to make something out of it after footy as well. The Melbourne lifestyle and everything around it will definitely help the fashion side of things.

"So, there's definitely a lot more opportunities, I'd say, in Melbourne than Perth."

On the field, the 2019 No.9 pick says he’s "not sure" if the Saints plan to slot him on the wing, but hopes Lyon will give him more on-ball opportunity.

"Hopefully he allows me to play a bit around the ball, that sort of role, in and out as a winger … I think he’ll like to play me as a bit of a utility," Henry said.