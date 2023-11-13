IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- More of the biggest news stories from 2023 in the second part of a two-part series
- 'Burnt out' Dimma's backflip to re-emerge as the Suns' new coach
- Port holds firm on Ken's re-signing
- Gil's farewell tour finally draws to a close
- Buddy retires and quietly slips out of the limelight
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.