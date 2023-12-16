Who has kicked 100-plus career goals, and who has booted 50-plus in a season before?

SYDNEY has seemingly already found its answer to Lance Franklin's retirement, while reigning premier Collingwood is set to rely on a spread of goalkickers.

Alongside Brisbane, the Swans had the most players to kick 20-plus goals in 2023 with seven.

Franklin, who was limited to 13 games before ending his great career, kicked 19, but Sydney's even spread will be cause for optimism for coach John Longmire.

Tom Papley, Logan McDonald, Isaac Heeney, Will Hayward, Errol Gulden, Hayden McLean and Joel Amartey all managed at least 20 goals.

However, with Franklin's departure, the Swans are now one of five clubs in the League without a player who has kicked 50-plus goals in a season.

Collingwood, Fremantle, Gold Coast and Port Adelaide are the others.

Despite that, the Magpies have a League-high nine players on their list with 100-plus career goals, although that includes the injured Dan McStay.

The reliable Brody Mihocek was the Pies' leading goalkicker in 2023, booting 47 goals.

There are four sides who have three players to have managed 50-plus goals in a season, with Geelong and Melbourne joined by unlikely pair Essendon and Hawthorn.

The Hawks welcomed back three-time premiership hero Jack Gunston during the Trade Period, while also adding to their forward line with Mabior Chol and Jack Ginnivan before drafting Nick Watson.

Most goals: Taylor Walker (612)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 3 (Taylor Walker, Rory Sloane, Darcy Fogarty)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 1 (Taylor Walker - 4 times)

Leading goalkicker in 2023: Taylor Walker (76)

Average goals kicked in 2023: 13.9 (most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2023: 6 (Taylor Walker, Izak Rankine, Darcy Fogarty, Luke Pedlar, Josh Rachele, Ben Keays)

Most goals: Charlie Cameron (360)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 8 (Charlie Cameron, Joe Daniher, Eric Hipwood, Dayne Zorko, Lincoln McCarthy, Zac Bailey, Lachie Neale, Cam Rayner)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 2 (Charlie Cameron - 4 times, Joe Daniher - 2 times)

Leading goalkicker in 2023: Joe Daniher (61)

Average goals kicked in 2023: 13.8 (second most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2023: 7 (Joe Daniher, Charlie Cameron, Eric Hipwood, Zac Bailey, Lincoln McCarthy, Cam Rayner, Jack Gunston)

Most goals: Charlie Curnow (224)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 5 (Charlie Curnow, Harry McKay, Orazio Fantasia, Jack Martin, Mitch McGovern)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 2 (Charlie Curnow - 2 times, Harry McKay)

Leading goalkicker in 2023: Charlie Curnow (81)

Average goals kicked in 2023: 11.8 (equal 10th most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2023: 4 (Charlie Curnow, Harry McKay, Matt Owies, Jesse Motlop)

Most goals: Jamie Elliott (266)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 9 (Jamie Elliott, Brody Mihocek, Scott Pendlebury, Jordan De Goey, Steele Sidebottom, Will Hoskin-Elliott, Dan McStay, Mason Cox, Lachie Schultz)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 0

Leading goalkicker in 2023: Brody Mihocek (47)

Average goals kicked in 2023: 13.3 (equal third most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2023: 5 (Brody Mihocek, Jamie Elliott, Bobby Hill, Ash Johnson, Dan McStay)

Most goals: Jake Stringer (325)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 5 (Jake Stringer, Peter Wright, Todd Goldstein, Jade Gresham, Kyle Langford)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 3 (Jake Stringer, Peter Wright, Kyle Langford)

Leading goalkicker in 2023: Kyle Langford (51)

Average goals kicked in 2023: 11.6 (12th most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2023: 3 (Kyle Langford, Jye Menzie, Jake Stringer)

Most goals: Michael Walters (348)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 3 (Michael Walters, Nat Fyfe, Matt Taberner)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 0

Leading goalkicker in 2023: Jye Amiss (41)

Average goals kicked in 2023: 11.8 (equal 10th most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2023: 5 (Jye Amiss, Lachie Schultz, Michael Walters, Michael Frederick, Luke Jackson)

Most goals: Tom Hawkins (781)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 6 (Tom Hawkins, Jeremy Cameron, Patrick Dangerfield, Gary Rohan, Mitch Duncan, Rhys Stanley)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 3 (Tom Hawkins - 8 times, Jeremy Cameron - 6 times, Tyson Stengle)

Leading goalkicker in 2023: Jeremy Cameron (53)

Average goals kicked in 2023: 13.3 (equal third most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2023: 5 (Jeremy Cameron, Tom Hawkins, Oliver Henry, Tyson Stengle, Brad Close)

Most goals: Levi Casboult (215)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 5 (Levi Casboult, Alex Sexton, Ben King, Sam Day, David Swallow)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 0

Leading goalkicker in 2023: Ben King (40)

Average goals kicked in 2023: 11.5 (equal 13th most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2023: 4 (Ben King, Jack Lukosius, Levi Casboult, Ben Ainsworth)

Most goals: Toby Greene (331)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 6 (Toby Greene, Jesse Hogan, Harry Himmelberg, Callan Ward, Josh Kelly, Stephen Coniglio)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 1 (Toby Greene)

Leading goalkicker in 2023: Toby Greene (66)

Average goals kicked in 2023: 12.7 (eighth most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2023: 4 (Toby Greene, Jesse Hogan, Jake Riccardi, Brent Daniels)

Most goals: Luke Breust (528)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 4 (Luke Breust, Jack Gunston, Chad Wingard, Mitch Lewis)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 3 (Jack Gunston - 4 times, Luke Breust - 3 times, Chad Wingard)

Leading goalkicker in 2023: Luke Breust (47)

Average goals kicked in 2023: 10.6 (equal 16th most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2023: 2 (Luke Breust, Mitch Lewis)

Most goals: Ben Brown (353)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 8 (Ben Brown, Bayley Fritsch, Jake Melksham, Christian Petracca, Tom McDonald, Kysaiah Pickett, Jack Billings, Alex Neal-Bullen)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 3 (Ben Brown - 3 times, Bayley Fritsch - 2 times, Tom McDonald)

Leading goalkicker in 2023: Bayley Fritsch (38)

Average goals kicked in 2023: 12.8 (equal sixth most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2023: 6 (Bayley Fritsch, Kysaiah Pickett, Christian Petracca, Jacob van Rooyen, Kade Chandler, Jake Melksham)

Most goals: Nick Larkey (191)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 3 (Nick Larkey, Cam Zurhaar, Jaidyn Stephenson)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 1 (Nick Larkey)

Leading goalkicker in 2023: Nick Larkey (71)

Average goals kicked in 2023: 10.6 (equal 16th most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2023: 3 (Nick Larkey, Jaidyn Stephenson, Cam Zurhaar)

Most goals: Charlie Dixon (333)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 5 (Charlie Dixon, Travis Boak, Jeremy Finlayson, Todd Marshall, Sam Powell-Pepper)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 0

Leading goalkicker in 2023: Jeremy Finlayson (38)

Average goals kicked in 2023: 13.2 (fifth most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2023: 6 (Jeremy Finlayson, Todd Marshall, Sam Powell-Pepper, Willie Rioli, Charlie Dixon, Connor Rozee)

Most goals: Tom Lynch (456)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 4 (Tom Lynch, Dustin Martin, Shai Bolton, Daniel Rioli)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 1 (Tom Lynch - 3 times)

Leading goalkicker in 2023: Jack Riewoldt (32)

Average goals kicked in 2023: 11.5 (equal 13th most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2023: 3 (Jack Riewoldt, Shai Bolton, Dustin Martin)

Most goals: Tim Membrey (263)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 5 (Tim Membrey, Dan Butler, Max King, Jack Higgins, Mason Wood)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 1 (Max King)

Leading goalkicker in 2023: Jack Higgins (36)

Average goals kicked in 2023: 11.3 (15th most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2023: 5 (Jack Higgins, Dan Butler, Max King, Mitch Owens, Jade Gresham)

Most goals: Tom Papley (258)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 5 (Tom Papley, Isaac Heeney, Luke Parker, Sam Reid, Will Hayward)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 0

Leading goalkicker in 2023: Tom Papley (37)

Average goals kicked in 2023: 12.8 (equal sixth most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2023: 7 (Tom Papley, Logan McDonald, Isaac Heeney, Will Hayward, Errol Gulden, Hayden McLean, Joel Amartey)

Most goals: Jack Darling (510)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 4 (Jack Darling, Jamie Cripps, Liam Ryan, Oscar Allen)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 2 (Jack Darling - 2 times, Oscar Allen)

Leading goalkicker in 2023: Oscar Allen (53)

Average goals kicked in 2023: 8.9 (18th most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2023: 2 (Oscar Allen, Jack Darling)

Most goals: Marcus Bontempelli (200)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 4 (Marcus Bontempelli, Aaron Naughton, Rory Lobb, Adam Treloar)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 1 (Aaron Naughton)

Leading goalkicker in 2023: Aaron Naughton (44)

Average goals kicked in 2023: 12 (ninth most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2023: 4 (Aaron Naughton, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Cody Weightman, Rory Lobb)

No. of players with

100-plus career goals Collingwood 9 Brisbane, Melbourne 8 Geelong, Greater Western Sydney 6 Carlton, Essendon, Gold Coast, Port Adelaide, St Kilda, Sydney 5 Hawthorn, Richmond, West Coast, Western Bulldogs 4 Adelaide, Fremantle, North Melbourne 3

No. of players who have

kicked 50-plus goals in a season Essendon, Geelong, Hawthorn, Melbourne 3 Brisbane, Carlton, West Coast 2 Adelaide, Greater Western Sydney, North Melbourne,

Richmond, St Kilda, Western Bulldogs 1 Collingwood, Fremantle, Gold Coast, Port Adelaide, Sydney 0

No. of players who kicked

20-plus goals in 2023 Brisbane, Sydney 7 Adelaide, Melbourne, Port Adelaide 6 Collingwood, Fremantle, Geelong, St Kilda 5 Carlton, Gold Coast, Greater Western Sydney, Western Bulldogs 4 Essendon, North Melbourne, Richmond 3 Hawthorn, West Coast 2