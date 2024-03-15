Follow all the action from the Magpies' clash against the Swans

Follow it LIVE: Collingwood v Sydney from 7.40pm AEDT

COLLINGWOOD is aiming to avoid an 0-2 start to its premiership defence when it hosts Brodie Grundy's Sydney at the MCG on Friday night.

The Magpies started their campaign with a defeat to Greater Western Sydney and will want to quickly silence any talk of a premiership hangover before it truly takes hold.

MAGPIES v SWANS Follow it LIVE

Sydney was unable to put away Melbourne until a last-term surge that suggested it will be one of the pacesetters this season.

A tough test against the wounded reigning premier comes next but another win would set up the Swans nicely with a kinder run of fixtures to follow until their round five bye.

Learn More 02:38

The clash will see Grundy, who played 177 games for the Magpies, come up against his former side.

Sydney takes an unchanged line-up into the game, while Collingwood has made two changes.

Veteran midfielder Tom Mitchell (managed) and John Noble (omitted) are out of the side, while opportunity-starved young gun Fin Macrae has been recalled into the 23 and Jeremy Howe is also back to solidify the Pies' defence.