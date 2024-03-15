COLLINGWOOD is aiming to avoid an 0-2 start to its premiership defence when it hosts Brodie Grundy's Sydney at the MCG on Friday night.
The Magpies started their campaign with a defeat to Greater Western Sydney and will want to quickly silence any talk of a premiership hangover before it truly takes hold.
Sydney was unable to put away Melbourne until a last-term surge that suggested it will be one of the pacesetters this season.
A tough test against the wounded reigning premier comes next but another win would set up the Swans nicely with a kinder run of fixtures to follow until their round five bye.
The clash will see Grundy, who played 177 games for the Magpies, come up against his former side.
Sydney takes an unchanged line-up into the game, while Collingwood has made two changes.
Veteran midfielder Tom Mitchell (managed) and John Noble (omitted) are out of the side, while opportunity-starved young gun Fin Macrae has been recalled into the 23 and Jeremy Howe is also back to solidify the Pies' defence.