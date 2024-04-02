Richmond's Liam Baker has faced the Tribunal on Tuesday night to contest a rough conduct charge

Liam Baker after Richmond's loss to Port Adelaide in R2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND forward Liam Baker will miss Sunday's clash against St Kilda after his one-match ban for rough conduct was upheld at the Tribunal on Tuesday night.

Baker was offered a one-game ban for his hit on Sydney defender Lewis Melican during the Tigers' thrilling win at the MCG on Sunday, which was graded careless, medium impact and high contact by the Match Review Officer.

Late in the second term, Baker went back with the flight of the ball and collected Melican, who was running forward to take a defensive mark. The Swan got to the ball first before being struck in the head by Baker's right arm as the Tiger jumped into the contest.

Melican left the field of play after the incident but returned a short time later and played out the rest of the game.

The two-time premiership Tiger played an important role in Sunday's win, kicking two goals from his 21 disposals, six tackles and seven marks.

The Tigers play the Saints in Gather Round on Sunday on Sunday afternoon.