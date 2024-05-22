Our footy experts have made the call on round 11

Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

COLLINGWOOD'S unbeaten run is under serious threat on Friday night when it takes on Walyalup, according to our AFL.com.au experts.

Since opening the season with three straight losses, the Pies have won six games and drawn with Essendon as they seek back-to-back premierships. But that could all be about to change, with the Dockers getting the edge from our tipsters.

Nat Edwards is the only one picking Hawthorn to beat Brisbane, while Sarah Black is convinced Waalitj Marawar will upset Kuwarna.

Six clubs have adopted Indigenous names for Sir Doug Nicholls Round. They are: Adelaide (Kuwarna), Fremantle (Walyalup), Melbourne (Narrm), Port Adelaide (Yartapuulti), St Kilda (Euro-Yroke) and West Coast (Waalitj Marawar).

DAMIAN BARRETT

Sydney – 23 points

Walyalup

Yartapuulti

Carlton

Geelong

Essendon

Brisbane

Narrm

Kuwarna

Last week: 4

Total: 64

SARAH OLLE

Sydney – 23 points

Walyalup

Yartapuulti

Gold Coast

Geelong

Essendon

Brisbane

Narrm

Kuwarna

Last week: 7

Total: 63

CALLUM TWOMEY

Sydney – 24 points

Collingwood

Yartapuulti

Carlton

Geelong

Essendon

Brisbane

Narrm

Kuwarna

Last week: 7

Total: 63

SARAH BLACK

Sydney – 14 points

Collingwood

Yartapuulti

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Brisbane

Narrm

Waalitj Marawar

Last week: 6

Total: 62

MICHAEL WHITING

Sydney – 19 points

Walyalup

Yartapuulti

Carlton

Geelong

Essendon

Brisbane

Narrm

Kuwarna

Last week: 5

Total: 60

KANE CORNES

Sydney – five points

Walyalup

Yartapuulti

Carlton

Geelong

Essendon

Brisbane

Narrm

Kuwarna

Last week: 4

Total: 59

NAT EDWARDS

Sydney – 22 points

Collingwood

Yartapuulti

Gold Coast

Geelong

Essendon

Hawthorn

Narrm

Kuwarna

Last week: 6

Total: 58

JOSH GABELICH

Sydney – 12 points

Collingwood

Yartapuulti

Carlton

Geelong

Essendon

Brisbane

Narrm

Kuwarna

Last week: 6

Total: 58

MATTHEW LLOYD

Sydney – 25 points

Walyalup

Yartapuulti

Carlton

Geelong

Essendon

Brisbane

Narrm

Kuwarna

Last week: 6

Total: 58

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Sydney – 18 points

Walyalup

Yartapuulti

Carlton

Geelong

Essendon

Brisbane

Narrm

Kuwarna

Last week: 6

Total: 56

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Sydney – 14 points

Collingwood

Yartapuulti

Carlton

Geelong

Essendon

Brisbane

Narrm

Kuwarna

Last week: 5

Total: 55

TOTALS

Western Bulldogs 0-11 Sydney

Walyalup 6-5 Collingwood

North Melbourne 0-11 Yartapuulti

Carlton 8-3 Gold Coast

Geelong 10-1 Greater Western Sydney

Richmond 0-11 Essendon

Hawthorn 1-10 Brisbane

Narrm 11-0 Euro-Yroke

Kuwarna 10-1 Waalitj Marawar