COLLINGWOOD'S unbeaten run is under serious threat on Friday night when it takes on Walyalup, according to our AFL.com.au experts.
Since opening the season with three straight losses, the Pies have won six games and drawn with Essendon as they seek back-to-back premierships. But that could all be about to change, with the Dockers getting the edge from our tipsters.
>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW
Nat Edwards is the only one picking Hawthorn to beat Brisbane, while Sarah Black is convinced Waalitj Marawar will upset Kuwarna.
Six clubs have adopted Indigenous names for Sir Doug Nicholls Round. They are: Adelaide (Kuwarna), Fremantle (Walyalup), Melbourne (Narrm), Port Adelaide (Yartapuulti), St Kilda (Euro-Yroke) and West Coast (Waalitj Marawar).
Check out all the R11 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
DAMIAN BARRETT
Sydney – 23 points
Walyalup
Yartapuulti
Carlton
Geelong
Essendon
Brisbane
Narrm
Kuwarna
Last week: 4
Total: 64
SARAH OLLE
Sydney – 23 points
Walyalup
Yartapuulti
Gold Coast
Geelong
Essendon
Brisbane
Narrm
Kuwarna
Last week: 7
Total: 63
CALLUM TWOMEY
Sydney – 24 points
Collingwood
Yartapuulti
Carlton
Geelong
Essendon
Brisbane
Narrm
Kuwarna
Last week: 7
Total: 63
SARAH BLACK
Sydney – 14 points
Collingwood
Yartapuulti
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Brisbane
Narrm
Waalitj Marawar
Last week: 6
Total: 62
MICHAEL WHITING
Sydney – 19 points
Walyalup
Yartapuulti
Carlton
Geelong
Essendon
Brisbane
Narrm
Kuwarna
Last week: 5
Total: 60
KANE CORNES
Sydney – five points
Walyalup
Yartapuulti
Carlton
Geelong
Essendon
Brisbane
Narrm
Kuwarna
Last week: 4
Total: 59
NAT EDWARDS
Sydney – 22 points
Collingwood
Yartapuulti
Gold Coast
Geelong
Essendon
Hawthorn
Narrm
Kuwarna
Last week: 6
Total: 58
JOSH GABELICH
Sydney – 12 points
Collingwood
Yartapuulti
Carlton
Geelong
Essendon
Brisbane
Narrm
Kuwarna
Last week: 6
Total: 58
MATTHEW LLOYD
Sydney – 25 points
Walyalup
Yartapuulti
Carlton
Geelong
Essendon
Brisbane
Narrm
Kuwarna
Last week: 6
Total: 58
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Sydney – 18 points
Walyalup
Yartapuulti
Carlton
Geelong
Essendon
Brisbane
Narrm
Kuwarna
Last week: 6
Total: 56
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Sydney – 14 points
Collingwood
Yartapuulti
Carlton
Geelong
Essendon
Brisbane
Narrm
Kuwarna
Last week: 5
Total: 55
TOTALS
Western Bulldogs 0-11 Sydney
Walyalup 6-5 Collingwood
North Melbourne 0-11 Yartapuulti
Carlton 8-3 Gold Coast
Geelong 10-1 Greater Western Sydney
Richmond 0-11 Essendon
Hawthorn 1-10 Brisbane
Narrm 11-0 Euro-Yroke
Kuwarna 10-1 Waalitj Marawar