Darcy Byrne-Jones says it's time to stop calling him Pele and move on after his late match-winning goal against Hawthorn

Darcy Byrne-Jones celebrates a goal during the R10 match between Yartapuulti (Port Adelaide) and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval on May 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

YARTAPUULTI'S last-gasp match-winner Darcy Byrne-Jones says it's time to stop calling him Pele.

Byrne-Jones entered footy folklore with a soccered goal with two seconds remaining to give the Power a one-point win over Hawthorn on Sunday.

"(Port coach) Ken (Hinkley) has been calling me Pele ... hopefully that one doesn't catch on," Byrne-Jones told reporters on Wednesday.

"I do admit to watching it a couple of times but it's time to move on now."

Byrne-Jones' strike capped a record-equalling comeback for the Power, who were 41 points down late in the third quarter before pinching victory.

That margin equalled the club's biggest comeback - they trailed Waalitj Marawar in a 2013 game by the same amount before winning.

Learn More 04:50

"It was obviously an exciting moment ... I have never been in that situation before," Byrne-Jones said.

"It's great to get the win in that fashion, it doesn't happen very often."

But Byrne-Jones said the Power's attention should now be squarely on their clash against North Melbourne in Hobart on Saturday.

Spearhead Charlie Dixon will be rested for the trip to Tasmania but captain Connor Rozee will return from a two-game absence because of a hamstring injury.

Connor Rozee handballs during Port Adelaide's clash against Adelaide in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"He's just a really talented player and it's exciting to have him back in the team," Byrne-Jones said of Rozee.

"He has really impressed me with his leadership style coming in as captain this year."

Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines will also front against the winless Kangaroos despite being substituted with heart palpitations against the Hawks.

Wines has showed no lingering effects of the episode, which he has experienced before in a 2022 game and also at training.

Learn More 01:00

"He has been up and about ... and been fine, I haven't noticed a difference in him so it's good that he's been able to recover so quickly," Byrne-Jones said.

"It is something that Ollie has managed for the last few years.

"Obviously you have concern for him but he put those concerns aside pretty quickly and said that he was feeling OK, so once he tells you that, you feel a little bit better.

"It's obviously not an ideal situation but he has managed it really well."