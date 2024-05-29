Our footy experts have made the call on round 12

Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

DESPITE sitting second on the ladder, Essendon has been given the cold shoulder by the majority of our tipsters this week.

The Bombers have been one of the form teams of the competition but will be no match for Gold Coast in Queensland, if our experts are correct.

There are several tricky games this weekend, with the Western Bulldogs and Adelaide just favoured to win their matches, while Port Adelaide is expected to get the chocolates on Friday night over Carlton.

Former Power great Kane Cornes is the only one predicting a St Kilda win in the west.

*Note we have awarded a correct tip for last Friday night's draw between the Dockers and Magpies

DAMIAN BARRETT

Carlton – 11 points

Collingwood

Adelaide

West Coast

Geelong

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 71

CALLUM TWOMEY

Port Adelaide - eight points

Collingwood

Hawthorn

West Coast

Geelong

Melbourne

Essendon

Last week: 7

Total: 70

SARAH OLLE

Port Adelaide - nine points

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

West Coast

Geelong

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 69

SARAH BLACK

Carlton – seven points

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

West Coast

Geelong

Melbourne

Essendon

Last week: 6

Total: 68

MICHAEL WHITING

Port Adelaide – 13 points

Collingwood

Adelaide

West Coast

Geelong

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 67

KANE CORNES

Port Adelaide – 13 points

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

St Kilda

Geelong

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 66

NAT EDWARDS

Port Adelaide – 10 points

Collingwood

Hawthorn

West Coast

Geelong

Melbourne

Essendon

Last week: 7

Total: 65

JOSH GABELICH

Carlton - eight points

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

West Coast

Geelong

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 65

MATTHEW LLOYD

Port Adelaide – eight points

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

West Coast

Geelong

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 65

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Port Adelaide – 12 points

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

West Coast

Geelong

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 63

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Port Adelaide - 19 points

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

West Coast

Geelong

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 62

TOTALS

Port Adelaide 8-3 Carlton

Collingwood 4-7 Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn 4-7 Adelaide

West Coast 10-1 St Kilda

Geelong 11-0 Richmond

Melbourne 11-0 Fremantle

Gold Coast 8-3 Essendon

Byes: Brisbane, North Melbourne, Sydney, Greater Western Sydney