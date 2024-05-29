DESPITE sitting second on the ladder, Essendon has been given the cold shoulder by the majority of our tipsters this week.
The Bombers have been one of the form teams of the competition but will be no match for Gold Coast in Queensland, if our experts are correct.
>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW
There are several tricky games this weekend, with the Western Bulldogs and Adelaide just favoured to win their matches, while Port Adelaide is expected to get the chocolates on Friday night over Carlton.
Former Power great Kane Cornes is the only one predicting a St Kilda win in the west.
*Note we have awarded a correct tip for last Friday night's draw between the Dockers and Magpies
Check out all the R12 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
DAMIAN BARRETT
Carlton – 11 points
Collingwood
Adelaide
West Coast
Geelong
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 71
CALLUM TWOMEY
Port Adelaide - eight points
Collingwood
Hawthorn
West Coast
Geelong
Melbourne
Essendon
Last week: 7
Total: 70
SARAH OLLE
Port Adelaide - nine points
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
West Coast
Geelong
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 69
SARAH BLACK
Carlton – seven points
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
West Coast
Geelong
Melbourne
Essendon
Last week: 6
Total: 68
MICHAEL WHITING
Port Adelaide – 13 points
Collingwood
Adelaide
West Coast
Geelong
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 67
KANE CORNES
Port Adelaide – 13 points
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
St Kilda
Geelong
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 66
NAT EDWARDS
Port Adelaide – 10 points
Collingwood
Hawthorn
West Coast
Geelong
Melbourne
Essendon
Last week: 7
Total: 65
JOSH GABELICH
Carlton - eight points
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
West Coast
Geelong
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 65
MATTHEW LLOYD
Port Adelaide – eight points
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
West Coast
Geelong
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 65
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Port Adelaide – 12 points
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
West Coast
Geelong
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 63
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Port Adelaide - 19 points
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
West Coast
Geelong
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 62
TOTALS
Port Adelaide 8-3 Carlton
Collingwood 4-7 Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn 4-7 Adelaide
West Coast 10-1 St Kilda
Geelong 11-0 Richmond
Melbourne 11-0 Fremantle
Gold Coast 8-3 Essendon
Byes: Brisbane, North Melbourne, Sydney, Greater Western Sydney