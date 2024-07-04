More than 33,000 fans have had their say on fixturing and the trade and draft periods

A general view of the MCG ahead of the 2024 AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

SATURDAY afternoon is the preferred timeslot for the majority of footy fans, both during the season and for the Grand Final, while three quarters of fans are opposed to the introduction of a wildcard system for finals.

They are some of the findings of AFL.com.au's Footy Fan Survey, with 75 per cent of the more than 33,000 respondents wanting the AFL Grand Final to remain on a Saturday afternoon, with the idea of a twilight or night Grand Final getting little support.

More than a third of respondents also prefer Saturday afternoon games in season, and despite the Saturday twilight games doing huge numbers this year, Friday night games were the second most popular response (24 per cent)

Fans were split regarding making player salaries public, with 49 per cent saying they should remain a secret. Twenty-seven per cent said each player's wage should be on the public record, like it is in American sports, while 24 per cent want salaries to be public, but sorted into bands instead of revealing specific numbers.

The concept of a mid-season trade period was backed in some form by 70 per cent of respondents, while opinion is divided (51 to 49) in favour of clubs being allowed to trade draft picks multiple years in advance.

Adelaide fans come through the gates for the inaugural Gather Round game in 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The introduction of Gather Round has been a raging success with 70 per cent of fans voting in favour, but Opening Round had much less support, with only 26 per cent giving it a tick of approval.

One of the most comprehensive results was opposition to a wildcard finals system, where 7th would play 10th and 8th would face 9th for the final two spots in the top eight. Three quarters of fans (75 per cent) were opposed to the idea, while more than two thirds of respondents (71 per cent) said they don't like the floating fixture.

A total of 33,189 people had their say in the 2024 AFL.com.au Footy Fan Survey, which is now closed. The full results are below

What is your favourite timeslot to attend games?

Saturday afternoon - 35 per cent

Friday night - 24 per cent

Saturday twilight - 15 per cent

Saturday night - 15 per cent

Thursday night - 6 per cent

Sunday afternoon - 4 per cent

Sunday twilight - 1 per cent

What time should the AFL Grand Final be played?

Afternoon, keep it as is - 75 per cent

Twilight - 19 per cent

Night - 6 per cent

Do you enjoy Gather Round?

Yes, and I'm not from SA - 60 per cent

No, and I'm not from SA - 28 per cent

Yes, and I'm from SA - 10 per cent

No, and I'm from SA - 2 per cent

Did you enjoy Opening Round?

No, and I'm not from NSW/Qld - 61 per cent

Yes, and I'm not from NSW/Qld - 16 per cent

No, and I'm from NSW/Qld - 11 per cent

Yes, and I'm from NSW/Qld - 10 per cent

Do you like the floating fixture (where dates for rounds 16-24 are not confirmed until during the season?

No, but I understand the reason for it - 39 per cent

No, and I don't understand the reason for it - 32 per cent

Yes - 29 per cent

Do you support a wildcard system for finals (ie 7th v 10th and 8th v 9th for the final two spots in the top eight)

No - 75 per cent

Yes - 25 per cent

Should each player's salary be made public?

No - 49 per cent

Yes - 27 per cent

Yes, but sorted into bands - 24 per cent

Do you support the introduction of mid-season trading?

Yes - 45 per cent

No - 32 per cent

Yes, but with restrictions - 23 per cent

Should clubs be allowed to trade draft picks multiple years in advance?

Yes - 51 per cent

No - 49 per cent

What should the sub rule be?

Five on the bench, no sub - 47 per cent

Keep it as is (four on the bench, plus a sub) - 36 per cent

Four on the bench, no sub - 17 per cent

If a 20th AFL/AFLW club was to be introduced after Tasmania, where should it be based?

Northern Territory - 52 per cent

We don't need a 20th team - 18 per cent

Canberra - 13 per cent

Western Australia - 9 per cent

North Queensland - 4 per cent

Adelaide - 4 per cent

Should the AFL introduce extra time for drawn games in the home and away season?

No - 67 per cent

Yes - 33 per cent

Should the AFL introduce a send-off rule?

No - 58 per cent

Yes - 42 per cent

Has the score review and the use of technology improved the game?

Yes, it's important to get decisions right - 73 per cent

No, leave it to the on-field umpires - 27 per cent

Is footy better to watch than 10 years ago?

No - 40 per cent

Yes - 38 per cent

It's the same - 22 per cent

What do you think of the current length of games (4 x 20-min quarters plus time on)?

I like it - 88 per cent

Too long - 7 per cent

Too short - 5 per cent

Who is the best player in the AFL right now?

Marcus Bontempelli - 41 per cent

Nick Daicos - 21 per cent

Isaac Heeney - 14 per cent

Patrick Cripps - 5 per cent

Errol Gulden - 4 per cent

Chad Warner - 4 per cent

Charlie Curnow - 3 per cent

(nine players had 2 per cent and under)

Which of these players, who are all 21 years and under, will be the best player in five years?

Nick Daicos - 45 per cent

Harley Reid - 26 per cent

Sam Darcy - 9 per cent

Will Ashcroft - 6 per cent

Jason Horne-Francis - 4 per cent

Harry Sheezel - 3 per cent

George Wardlaw - 3 per cent

(three players had 2 per cent and under)

Who is the best coach in the AFL?

Craig McRae - 31 per cent

John Longmire - 21 per cent

Michael Voss - 10 per cent

Chris Scott - 9 per cent

Sam Mitchell - 7 per cent

Justin Longmuir - 6 per cent

Brad Scott - 4 per cent

(11 coaches had 3 per cent and under)

Who is your favourite play-by-play commentator on TV?

Anthony Hudson - 23 per cent

Brian Taylor - 17 per cent

James Brayshaw - 15 per cent

Dwayne Russell - 9 per cent

Matt Hill - 8 per cent

Luke Darcy - 6 per cent

Mark Howard - 5 per cent

Alister Nicholson - 4 per cent

(4 commentators had 3 per cent and under)

Who is your favourite expert commentator on TV?

Luke Hodge - 15 per cent

Matthew Richardson - 13 per cent

Jason Dunstall - 12 per cent

Nathan Buckley - 10 per cent

David King - 8 per cent

Dale Thomas - 7 per cent

Joel Selwood - 5 per cent

Jonathan Brown - 4 per cent

Dermott Brereton - 4 per cent

Eddie Betts - 4 per cent

Gerard Healy - 4 per cent

(7 commentators had 3 per cent and under)