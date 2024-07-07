THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships continues on Sunday when Queensland hosts Vic Country at Brighton Homes Arena in Ipswich from 1.30pm AEST.
Nine games will be played over the coming June, July and August, with the Allies (ACT, New South Wales, Northern Territory and Tasmania), Queensland, South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro, and Western Australia all competing.
>> WATCH QUEENSLAND v VIC COUNTRY LIVE FROM 1.30pm AEST ON SUNDAY IN THE PLAYER BELOW
The tournament will close on Saturday, August 24 with a match between South Australia and Western Australia.
All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre.
QUEENSLAND
|No
|Player Name
|5
|Zimra Hussain
|6
|Molly Ferguson
|7
|Annabelle Foat
|10
|Mia Salisbury
|11
|Mia Geere
|12
|Aleah Stringer
|13
|Kaiya Hides
|14
|Neive Ryan
|15
|Sunny Lappin
|16
|Nyalli Milne
|17
|Poppy Tindal
|18
|Bronte Parker
|23
|Alannah Welsh
|24
|Siobhan Ross
|25
|Skye White
|26
|Lilu Hung (vc)
|27
|Laura Roy
|29
|Lilly Baker
|30
|Dekota Baron
|31
|Chloe Gaunt
|32
|Georja Davies
|33
|Havana Harris (c)
|34
|Farradai Hopkins
|Amelia Ella (emg)
|Raffael Baviello (emg)
|Monique Corrigan (emg)
VIC COUNTRY
|No
|Player Name
|1
|Seisia White
|2
|Zali Gallagher
|3
|Jemma Reynolds
|4
|Elise Cook
|5
|Lucia Painter
|6
|Chloe Bryant
|7
|Sara Howley
|8
|Mekah Morrissy
|9
|Holly Egan
|10
|Olivia Wolter
|11
|Lavinia Cox
|13
|Jemmika Douglas
|14
|Kayla Dalgleish
|15
|Jasmine Sowden
|16
|Ash Centra
|17
|Claire Mahony
|18
|Stella Huxtable
|25
|Millie Lang
|26
|Sienna Hobbs
|27
|Sasha Pearce
|28
|Zoe Besanko
|31
|Alexis Gregor
|32
|Zahri Burn
|12
|Rebecca Clottey (emg)
|19
|Ella Stoddart (emg)
|20
|Makhaela Bluhm (emg)