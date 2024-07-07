Queensland's Havana Harris and Vic Country's Ash Centra. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships continues on Sunday when Queensland hosts Vic Country at Brighton Homes Arena in Ipswich from 1.30pm AEST. 

Nine games will be played over the coming June, July and August, with the Allies (ACT, New South Wales, Northern Territory and Tasmania), Queensland, South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro, and Western Australia all competing.

>> WATCH QUEENSLAND v VIC COUNTRY LIVE FROM 1.30pm AEST ON SUNDAY IN THE PLAYER BELOW 

The tournament will close on Saturday, August 24 with a match between South Australia and Western Australia.

All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre.

LIVE from 1.30pm AEST

U18 Girls: Queensland v Vic Country

QUEENSLAND

No Player Name
5 Zimra Hussain
6 Molly Ferguson
7 Annabelle Foat
10 Mia Salisbury
11 Mia Geere
12 Aleah Stringer
13 Kaiya Hides
14 Neive Ryan
15 Sunny Lappin
16 Nyalli Milne
17 Poppy Tindal
18 Bronte Parker
23 Alannah Welsh
24 Siobhan Ross
25 Skye White
26 Lilu Hung (vc)
27 Laura Roy
29 Lilly Baker
30 Dekota Baron
31 Chloe Gaunt
32 Georja Davies
33 Havana Harris (c)
34 Farradai Hopkins
  Amelia Ella (emg)
  Raffael Baviello (emg)
  Monique Corrigan (emg)

VIC COUNTRY

No Player Name
1 Seisia White
2 Zali Gallagher
3 Jemma Reynolds
4 Elise Cook
5 Lucia Painter
6 Chloe Bryant
7 Sara Howley
8 Mekah Morrissy
9 Holly Egan
10 Olivia Wolter
11 Lavinia Cox
13 Jemmika Douglas
14 Kayla Dalgleish
15 Jasmine Sowden
16 Ash Centra
17 Claire Mahony
18 Stella Huxtable
25 Millie Lang
26 Sienna Hobbs
27 Sasha Pearce
28 Zoe Besanko
31 Alexis Gregor
32 Zahri Burn
12 Rebecca Clottey (emg)
19 Ella Stoddart (emg)
20 Makhaela Bluhm (emg)