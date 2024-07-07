Queensland hosts Vic Country in the 2024 Marsh AFL U18 Girls National Championships on Sunday

Queensland's Havana Harris and Vic Country's Ash Centra. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships continues on Sunday when Queensland hosts Vic Country at Brighton Homes Arena in Ipswich from 1.30pm AEST.

Nine games will be played over the coming June, July and August, with the Allies (ACT, New South Wales, Northern Territory and Tasmania), Queensland, South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro, and Western Australia all competing.

>> WATCH QUEENSLAND v VIC COUNTRY LIVE FROM 1.30pm AEST ON SUNDAY IN THE PLAYER BELOW

The tournament will close on Saturday, August 24 with a match between South Australia and Western Australia.

All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre.

Learn More U18 Girls: Queensland v Vic Country

QUEENSLAND

No Player Name 5 Zimra Hussain 6 Molly Ferguson 7 Annabelle Foat 10 Mia Salisbury 11 Mia Geere 12 Aleah Stringer 13 Kaiya Hides 14 Neive Ryan 15 Sunny Lappin 16 Nyalli Milne 17 Poppy Tindal 18 Bronte Parker 23 Alannah Welsh 24 Siobhan Ross 25 Skye White 26 Lilu Hung (vc) 27 Laura Roy 29 Lilly Baker 30 Dekota Baron 31 Chloe Gaunt 32 Georja Davies 33 Havana Harris (c) 34 Farradai Hopkins Amelia Ella (emg) Raffael Baviello (emg) Monique Corrigan (emg)

VIC COUNTRY