Gold Coast players look dejected after a loss to North Melbourne in round 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

DAMIEN Hardwick's spray aimed at Gold Coast's players has also been felt at Port Adelaide.

Hardwick's outburst has put Power coach Ken Hinkley on alert ahead of their Sunday afternoon clash in Queensland.

Hardwick avoided AFL sanction for using a profanity in his post-match media conference after the Suns' four-point loss to North Melbourne.

Hinkley had no doubt Gold Coast's players would be stung into action on Sunday.

"Clearly they had a disappointing game last week, we heard what Damien said," Hinkley told reporters on Thursday.

"We expect that they will be breathing fire a little bit.

"And for us to go up there and match that and try to come away with a really, really good win ... (it) would be a massive win for us, if we can get it done up on the Gold Coast."

Hinkley said his players copped a similar roasting for their 79-point home loss to Brisbane three weeks ago – though not in blunt Hardwick fashion.

"I could tell he was disappointed. That was pretty clear, wasn't it?" he said.

"Clearly we expect them to be – I don't know if any more on edge than you normally have to be in this competition.

Ken Hinkley looks on during Port Adelaide's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"But that's just reality, they didn't perform where they would have wanted to.

"We've done that ourselves three weeks ago, so you tend to get a response at this level. They're all pretty good teams."

Port holds sixth spot ahead of the trip to the Gold Coast, which sits in 12th place but has won all six of its games at People First Stadium.

"They're a very good team up there, they have beaten Essendon and Collingwood I think in their last couple of games up there," Hinkley said.

Noah Anderson celebrates Gold Coast's win over Collingwood in round 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"So we're going to have to be absolutely at our best.

"They have got some real, unbelievably good talent and they had some inconsistencies.

"But what team hasn't had inconsistencies this year? I might even include Sydney in it now because they have lost the last couple."