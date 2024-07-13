Melbourne put on a show in the wet to sink Essendon by 17 points

Caleb Windsor celebrates a goal during the R18 match between Melbourne and Essendon at the MCG on July 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has secured a crucial 17-point win over Essendon, holding firm despite a few last-quarter jitters.

The Demons jumped out to a 41-point lead halfway through the final term, before the Bombers threw caution to the wind and kicked the final four goals of the match, just falling short in the 13.6 (84) to 10.7 (67) result.

DEMONS v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

Aside from the first quarter – and that nervy run in the final 10 minutes – the Bombers were unable to make any real headway in attack, struggling to move the ball with dare and pace, and didn't capitalise on Sam Draper's dominance in the ruck.

The normally disciplined defence of Melbourne was at sixes and sevens in the first term, getting caught too high up the ground with the Bombers taking their pick of free targets out the back. But they were unable to take full advantage, kicking 3.3 for the term.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 06:55 Highlights: Melbourne v Essendon The Demons and Bombers clash in round 18

00:45 Fritsch’s electric double kicks Dees clear Bayley Fritsch slams home two goals in less than a minute to open up a game-high 41-point lead

00:38 Redman crashes hard after Melksham’s silky slider Mason Redman brutally slides into the advertising board after Jake Melksham’s brilliant long-range goal

00:32 Nic shows some tricks as Dons dob breakthrough goal Nic Martin puts through his side’s first major since the first term with this brilliant move and snap

00:23 Kozzy goes berserk with milestone major Kysaiah Pickett benefits from this fantastic Bayley Fritsch tackle to snap through a goal in his 100th match

00:38 Fritsch finds the sticks with sizzling sky-high snap Bayley Fritsch nails this terrific goal in tricky conditions to give his side the early jump

The second term opened at the same time as the heavens as most of the quarter turned into proper, old-school wet-weather football.

The Demons thrived in the conditions – emulating acting skipper Jack Viney, they were tough at the contest, out-bodying their Essendon opponents and peppering inside 50 as Jake Melksham's smarts came to the fore in his second game back from a torn ACL.

Essendon rallied somewhat after the main break, managing to stem the flow of goals and evening up the contest, with Ben McKay holding firm across the half-back line for the first 10 minutes of the term.

It took a Kozzy Pickett shrug and spin around two tacklers to break the deadlock, spotting Melksham and eventual goalkicker Ed Langdon free in attack.

Kozzy slipped two tackles and put it on a platter 😮‍💨#AFLDeesDons pic.twitter.com/Zm28nfTkwr — AFL (@AFL) July 13, 2024

Brad Scott made the call to inject the speed of Nick Hind into the game halfway through the third quarter, replacing Peter Wright, and as conditions dried, the move appeared to have breathed some life into the Bombers.

But an unlikely, skidding Melksham bomb from outside 50 put paid to any thought of Essendon overhauling Melbourne in the final term, and the Demons put the foot down from there, pushing out to a 41-point lead until the Bombers trimmed the margin.

Learn More 06:55

After a very slow start (one disposal in the first quarter after starting on the bench), Clayton Oliver was a force around the stoppages in the slightly slower, wet conditions, while Melksham provided stability and smarts to Melbourne's attack, opening it up for the forwards, and Caleb Windsor ran the much taller Nik Cox off his feet on the wing.

Jordan Ridley took 10 marks in soggy conditions, while the versatile Nic Martin finished with four goals for the Bombers.

Learn More 00:32

Gawn-less Dees make do

In the absence of a recognised ruck after captain Max Gawn suffered a chipped fibula, somewhat maligned forward Harry Petty was given the unenviable task of containing Draper. The Don was far too strong in the first quarter, handing the ball to his midfielders on a silver platter as Petty tried in vain to wrestle him out of position. Throwing Jacob van Rooyen into the ruck in the second term seemed to break up the dominance, and the youngster increased his ruck minutes throughout the match. The Dons finished 15 ahead in the hitouts, but lost the clearances by 12.

No substitute for footy smarts

One passage of play encapsulated the speed at which Melbourne had adjusted to the heavy second-quarter rain. Kozzy Pickett – who had an eventful game 100 – knew he had a Bomber hot on his heels, dropping the ball from hand to foot at lightning speed. Melksham slid and picked up the ball on the half-volley, and crucially, waited. He could see Windsor charging off the wing towards him, gave the quick hands at the right time, and the youngster kicked truly to take the margin to 14. It was sublime play in soggy conditions.

The Dees are making the wet footy look dry 🔥#AFLDeesDons pic.twitter.com/EKJ9Pxy8tU — AFL (@AFL) July 13, 2024

Costly Bombers loss in September quest

In a round of upsets, Essendon blew a golden opportunity to shore up a spot in the top four, and possibly the top eight. It's one of the closest seasons in memory, and a win would have seen the Bombers finish the round in second spot, but instead, they could finish as low as seventh. Percentage is also an issue, dropping from 99.9 to 98.8, currently one of only two sides in the top 12 with a percentage south of 100.

Essendon players look on after the R18 match against Melbourne at the MCG on July 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

MELBOURNE 3.2 6.6 8.6 13.6 (84)

ESSENDON 3.3 4.5 5.7 10.7 (67)

GOALS

Melbourne: Turner 3, Fritsch 3, Melksham 2, Pickett 2, Chandler, Windsor, Langford

Essendon: Martin 4, Langford 2, Duursma 2, Durham, Jones

BEST

Melbourne: Rivers, Oliver, Langdon, Melksham, Windsor, Pickett

Essendon: Ridley, Martin, Merrett, McKay, Shiel

INJURIES

Melbourne: Nil

Essendon: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Melbourne: Taj Woewodin (replaced Moniz-Wakefield in the fourth quarter)

Essendon: Nick Hind (replaced Peter Wright in the third quarter)

Crowd: 52,866 at the MCG