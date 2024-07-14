The Match Review findings from Saturday's round 18 games are in

Tristan Xerri in action during the match between Sydney and North Melbourne at the SCG in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SEVEN players have been slapped with fines by the Match Review Officer following Saturday's slate of games, including six players from the clash between Adelaide and St Kilda on Saturday night.

Electric Crows forward Josh Rachelle was charged with kicking Saint Dougal Howard, while Adelaide pair Jake Soligo and Sam Berry and St Kilda trio Hunter Clark, Zak Jones and Jack Steele were all charged with careless contact with an umpire.

Meanwhile North Melbourne ruckman Tristan Xerri was slapped with a fine for kneeing Sydney recruit Brodie Grundy.