Brisbane confirms Harris Andrews has entered concussion protocols following Sunday’s win over Sydney

Harris Andrews in action during the round 19 match between Brisbane and Sydney at the Gabba in round 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE has been dealt a huge blow ahead of Saturday's QClash against Gold Coast, with co-captain Harris Andrews entering concussion protocols.

Andrews suffered the concussion in the dying seconds of Sunday's heart-stopping win over Sydney following a collision with teammate Eric Hipwood in front of Brisbane's bench.

He had only just returned to the field after passing a compulsory SCAT6 test, which was required for a separate incident earlier in the match.

Andrews' absence leaves Brisbane's key defensive stocks incredibly thin for the crucial clash against the Suns.

The Lions are already missing Tom Doedee and Darcy Gardiner for the season with ACL injuries, while Jack Payne is in the midst of recovering from a foot problem.

It leaves coach Chris Fagan with just Ryan Lester and Darragh Joyce as key defensive options.

Jaxon Prior, who stands 188cm, has been in good form in the VFL, with Hipwood potentially being a wildcard option for a team running out of options.