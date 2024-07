Scott Pendlebury celebrates a goal during the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Celebrating Scott Pendlebury's 400-game milestone

- Is coaching calling after his playing days are finished?

- Why Sydney shouldn't be concerned despite its late-season wobble

- Who's the next big thing out of the west?

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.