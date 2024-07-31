The League has finalised its enquiries with Carlton about the Blues' management of Harry McKay

Harry McKay after a heavy collision during round 19 between Carlton and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, July 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON will face no further action from the AFL over its handling of Harry McKay following the forward's head knock against North Melbourne in round 19.

Last week, the Blues were reprimanded after being found to have breached concussion protocols in their handling of McKay, who appeared dazed but remained on the field after a head knock against the Roos.

The star forward was cleared of concussion, only to be a late withdrawal for Carlton's loss to Port Adelaide in round 20 due to illness, leading to further AFL enquiries.

"The AFL has finalised its enquiries with Carlton in relation to the management of Harry McKay in the lead up to last Friday night's match and thereafter," a League spokesperson said.

"The AFL is comfortable with the medical management of McKay and his availability for selection this weekend will be determined by Carlton."

Last week, the AFL accepted Carlton's explanation that its club doctors were delayed in attending to McKay because they were already occupied with other injured players.

As such, the Blues were issued with an official reprimand for the "short delay" in removing McKay from the field and conducting a SCAT6 assessment.

The Blues were one of three clubs issued a 'please explain' last week.

Brisbane was fined $40,000 – $10,000 of which was suspended – for its management of a head knock suffered by co-captain Harris Andrews against Sydney.

Andrews missed the Lions' QClash win over Gold Coast due to concussion.