Tom Hawkins waves to supporters after Geelong's game against GWS in R11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG legend Tom Hawkins has announced he will retire from the AFL at the end of the season, with the Cats great set to finish his career ranked in the top 15 for games played and goals kicked at VFL/AFL level.

Hawkins has not played since round 15 due to a foot injury and confirmed on Tuesday that his 18-season career will come to an end when the Cats' 2024 campaign concludes.

The 36-year-old will retire as one of the greatest players in the game's history. To date, he has played 359 career games (15th most in history) and kicked 796 goals (13th most in history).

A three-time premiership player (2009, '11, '22) and a Coleman Medal winner in 2020, he earned All-Australian selection five times, including being named skipper in 2022.

He holds the club record for most games played and is second behind Gary Ablett snr for most goals at Geelong, while he won the club best and fairest in 2012 and led the Cats for goalkicking on 11 occasions.

Hawkins is a third-generation Cats player, following in the footsteps of his maternal grandfather Fred Le Deux and father Jack Hawkins.

Tom Hawkins and wife Emma with children Arabella, Primrose at GMHBA Stadium on March 26, 2024 ahead of Hawkins’ upcoming 350th match. Picture: AFL Photos

He was taken by the Cats with pick No.41 in the 2006 draft under the father-son rule, debuting in round two the following year and kicking three goals in a 78-point victory against Carlton.

After a coming-of-age finals series in 2011, Hawkins cemented his spot as the Cats' spearhead, and won the club's leading goalkicker award every year from 2012-2022.

Applauded for his selflessness, Hawkins has also dished off 296 goal assists over his career and had 2,011 score involvements since 2012.

Geelong footy manager Andrew Mackie, a teammate of Hawkins' from 2007-2017, celebrated his enormous contribution to the club both on the field and off it.

"Tom has been an incredible presence both on and off the field at Geelong for the past 18 years, with his ability to play consistently at an elite level, along with humility and care for his teammates, trademarks of his career," Mackie said.

"He is a generational player who will rightly be celebrated for his achievements on field, as well as the role he has played shaping our club into what it is today.

"We thank Tom, his wife Emma, and their children Arabella, Primrose and Henry for all they've given our club."

Hawkins is nearing a return from the foot injury and is hoping to return to the field before the 2024 season is out to help the Cats' push towards another finals campaign.