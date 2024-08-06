While they will miss the top eight again, the Suns have been pleased with their progress this year

Sam Collins handballs during Gold Coast's clash against Brisbane in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast will miss finals for a 14th straight season, but vice-captain Sam Collins is convinced it has made progress in 2024.

Friday night's 10-point loss to West Coast all but put the nail in the Suns' September dreams, but Collins said there was still plenty to play for over the remaining three weeks.

Although disappointed to again not feature in the top eight when it matters most, the full-back said there were clear signs of progress in Damien Hardwick's first season at the helm.

"I'm sure externally it does look the same (as previous years)," Collins said.

"Internally we've got some key metrics … and those metrics have us up there with some of the best teams in the competition.

"If you look our defensive transition, it's been super.

"Our ability to generate inside 50s has been awesome. Unfortunately, we haven't been able to get the connection piece and get the conversion right often enough.

"If you look at our turnover game, our ability to play a front-half game, it's been quite good.

"In the backline, our contested numbers are quite exceptional as well.

"Everything says we're going all right, the ladder doesn't and unfortunately we're held to account by the outcome.

"It's disappointing, but I'm full of confidence where this club's going and I'm full of confidence the next three weeks is going to be a competitive brand of football."

Prior to the season, Hardwick told AFL.com.au the team's "floor" was to play finals, while chairman Bob East was also bold in his expectations of the Suns finally breaking through.

Damien Hardwick addresses his players during Gold Coast's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Collins said it was a fair expectation to make a jump.

"To have that out there early in the piece puts us on the hook and it's disappointing we haven't achieved that this year, but if the club's not asking for finals then it's not going to be a successful club," he said.

"We put ourselves out on a limb, we fall short, we're disappointed about that, but our process is embedded.

"Internally we recognise the progress we've made with our system and to be quite honest it's been remarkable."