The Bulldogs are in no rush to get a decision from Tim English on his future

Tim English is tackled by Isaac Heeney during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Sydney in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has described conversations with Tim English as "really positive" but is no rush to force a decision upon the off-contract ruckman.

English, who secured a maiden All-Australian jacket last year, is a man in demand as one of only two restricted free agents left.

The 26-year-old has fielded strong interest from rebuilding West Coast to return to his home state of Western Australia.

But Beveridge said he would "stay in my lane" and leave the discussions to be between English's management and Bulldogs list boss Sam Power.

"I don't think (a timeline) has ever really existed," he said at Whitten Oval on Tuesday.

"We've never demanded to know about what the decision might be because I think conceptually, or even practically, it can't happen until the end of the year sometimes.

Learn More 05:20

"The conversations with Tim and his management, especially in recent times, have been really positive.

"Whether a decision is imminent or not, I'm not sure, but there's definitely no pressure on him to make a call right now."

The Bulldogs have shot into premiership contention after winning their last four matches, and six of their last seven.

After starting the season 2-5 following a disappointing 2023 campaign, attention turned to Beveridge's future at the club.

"You just cop it on the chin, the proclamations and the assessments, because I understand that when things turn, usually, the narrative changes," Beveridge said.

Luke Beveridge addresses his players during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Collingwood in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's probably become a little bit more of a sport than it used to be around our tenure and whether or not you should or shouldn't be given the licence and the responsibility to hold the senior coaching reigns."

The Bulldogs (seventh, 12-8) return to Adelaide Oval on Sunday for a clash with Adelaide, just five weeks after they were thrashed at the same venue by Port.

"So we're 20 games in ­– we've had four bad ones – and I'll let you work out which ones they were," Beveridge said.