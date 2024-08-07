Josh Treacy is struggling with a knee injury sustained in Sunday's loss to Essendon

Josh Treacy leaves the field during the R21 match between Fremantle and Essendon at the MCG on August 4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE star Josh Treacy has suffered a collision knee injury, with mystery surrounding his availability this week as the Dockers investigate the damage.

Treacy went down in the final quarter against Essendon last Sunday but was able to play through the issue.

He has undergone scans and coach Justin Longmuir said he would be "touch and go" to face Geelong at Optus Stadium on Saturday.

Treacy's absence would be a significant blow as the Dockers embark on three crucial matches against the Cats, Greater Western Sydney and Port Adelaide and attempt to recover a top-four spot.

"He's got a collision injury. It's not significant, but he's going to be touch and go for this week," Longmuir said on Wednesday.

"He's getting some further information and we'll make a decision.

"He's a little bit sore but we haven't given up hope this week that he'll be out there ... so we'll see if it costs him a week or not."

Treacy's absence could open the door for veteran Matt Taberner, who has booted 15 goals in his past five WAFL games and last played at AFL level in round five.

Pre-season selection Patrick Voss has also been utilised this season when the Dockers have need to replace one of their preferred tall forwards.

The spotlight has been on the Dockers' midfield this week after losing a crucial centre clearance late in the game and conceding the match-winning point.

Longmuir backed his midfield group, which will regain experienced star Nat Fyfe this week, to bounce back against the Cats.

"It's a good reminder that we need to play with a proactive mindset," he said.

"We were a bit reactive to them and we play our best footy when we're proactive and backing ourselves and trusting ourselves.

"They're disappointed, but we're all disappointed. It's AFL footy and you need to pick yourself up and go again."

Longmuir was tight-lipped on how the Dockers would handle in-form Jeremy Cameron, with Luke Ryan shaping as a possible match-up given his strong recent record against the Geelong star.

The club does not yet know when key defender Alex Pearce will return from a fractured left forearm, but Longmuir said he was "tracking well” as he awaits sign-off from surgeons.

The coach also said ruckman Sean Darcy was "banged up" but able to continue playing as the big man manages a long season.