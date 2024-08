Join Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich for AFL Daily

Patrick Cripps in action during Carlton's loss to Hawthorn in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- From 0-5 to likely finalists, Hawks have revived their season

- Why the Bulldogs don't handle favouritism well

- Mac Andrew's heroics blunt Essendon's edge for good

- Dockers teetering on brink of finals disaster

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.