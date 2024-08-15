Damien Hardwick says its up to him to get the best out of Jack Lukosius at the Suns

Jack Lukosius after the round 16 match between Gold Coast and Collingwood at People First Stadium, June 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast coach Damien Hardwick has brushed aside trade speculation surrounding Jack Lukosius, saying the forward is a "required player" at the Suns.

Lukosius has two years remaining on his existing contract, but questions around his future arose following his omission from Gold Coast's team to play Essendon last weekend.

After being taken at No.2 in the 2018 AFL Draft, Lukosius has racked up 115 games for the Suns and has been linked with a return to his home state of South Australia.

Hardwick said it was up to him to get the best out of the 24-year-old as a player.

"This time of year, there's always speculation. From our point of view, he's a required player," Hardwick said on Thursday morning.

"We have to figure out how to best utilise him.

"He's an incredibly talented player and I feel I haven't got the best out of him yet.

"We've got to sit down and figure out what that looks like.

"That's on me first and foremost as a coach. He's got some areas of the game he needs to improve, but so does every other player in the AFL."

Lukosius started the season forward, was moved to defence and ultimately swung forward again where he has kicked 21 goals for the year.

Hardwick said the pair had "honest conversations" about where Lukosius could improve.

"We've got a really good relationship," he said.

"He's a highly talented player with an incredible skill-set and I've got to figure out how I can harness that for the benefit of Jack and the team.

"He knows the areas I want him to get better at."

Hardwick says although speculation is whirling around his young forward, he believes the Suns are about to reverse the storyline of players wanting to leave the club.

"Clubs will always come at our players, but we think we'll become a destination club in the not-too-distant future," he said.