Joel Amartey would love to be kicking more goals, but the Swans forward accepts a season can be a rollercoaster

Joel Amartey in action during Sydney's clash against North Melbourne in round 18, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY forward Joel Amartey doesn't need to be told he's not hitting the scoreboard often enough, but instead of losing any sleep he's working harder than ever to rectify the situation.

Closing in on their first minor premiership since 2016, the Swans welcome Adelaide to the SCG on Saturday to end their home and away season.

The last time the teams faced off in round 14, Amartey kicked a career-high nine goals to pull off a come-from-behind 42-point victory for the Swans.

But the 24-year-old has struggled for consistency since, slotting just six goals in his past eight games.

Amartey is well aware of the spotlight around his goalkicking – or lack thereof – but the outside noise won't hinder his preparation for Saturday night.

"Obviously, I'd love to kick a few more goals every week, but I think it's just getting my contest right," he said on Thursday.

"I think I've been able to nullify some of the other teams' better defenders as a role, not just being offensively but defensively as well.

"The season is 24 games. It's a long time. You go through a bit of a rollercoaster.

"Every season you get some good games and some not-so-good games.

"It'd be huge (to get 10 goals against Adelaide), but it's not about who kicks the goals and where the goals come from.

"It's getting our game right, then if you win the game you win the game. That's the most important thing."

Amartey, often troubled by injury, has played a career-best 21 games this season and will line up for his 50th against the Crows.

"It's my first year I'm getting through injury free. It's been great mentally," Amartey said.

"When I first came, I probably wasn't ready for the demands ... of what this game throws at you.

"My first game was the backend of that first COVID year. I think it was in Cairns and probably not too many people debut in Cairns in front of probably about 10 people because of COVID restrictions.

Joel Amartey celebrates a goal during round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I got injured actually, syndesmosis at half-time, so it wasn't the best first game but it was the first game nonetheless."

Star midfielder Chad Warner is likely to return to the side after missing out on the Essendon win due to calf soreness, while utility Robbie Fox (abdominal) faces a test.

Tom Papley (ankle) will not return for the home and away season but will begin team training next week, while winger Justin McInerney (knee) has recommenced running.

The duo are expected to be available for the finals.