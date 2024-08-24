After Ken Hinkley questioned Jase Burgoyne's workrate, he set about ensuring he could return in the pre-season in his best shape yet

Jase Burgoyne celebrates a goal during the R23 match between Port Adelaide and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on August 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley rang wingman Jase Burgoyne at the end of last season to remind him that the soon-to-be-vacant No.7 jumper his father Peter wore in a Power premiership would be given to a player who earned it.

Burgoyne had played 13 games in his first two seasons in the No.36, but he had agreed with Hinkley "100 per cent" during his exit meeting a couple of days earlier when the coach told him he had not worked hard enough to capitalise on his talent.

With wingman Xavier Duursma about to vacate the No.7 through a trade to Essendon, Burgoyne was ready to do whatever it took to wear one of the club's most famous numbers, which is also synonymous with Port legend Russell Ebert.

Initially worried that he would be passed over for the privilege, Hinkley's direct message in the exit meeting and his subsequent call gave the 21-year-old clarity about what he needed to do during the off-season.

"I remember Ken gave me a little call about that and said, 'If you want that number, it's a big number and a big legacy. We're going to give that number to a good player, so you're going to put the work in'," Burgoyne told AFL.com.au.

"I was obviously pretty keen to get it and ready to put the work in. It's a big number for the club and the fans, and there's pride also in getting to wear it because Dad wore it."

Jase Burgoyne will wear the No.7 guernsey previously worn by his father Peter. Picture: Brooke Bowering/Port Adelaide FC

The hard work for Burgoyne has paid off in 2024. He has played 19 games and locked down a role on the wing, averaging 17.8 disposals, running hard defensively, and showcasing his class with the ball.

His performance against St Kilda in round seven was a highlight, winning a career-high 27 disposals (11 contested) and five clearances, and he was terrific in last Saturday's Showdown with 22 and a goal.

While Burgoyne's exit meeting shook him in the moment, the hard work that followed in the off-season has proved vital in becoming a much-improved player.

"I went away from that meeting and hit up the strength and conditioning coach to send me a big program, and our nutritionist as well, who gave me a nice PDF of everything to eat," Burgoyne said.

"I was able to put on 5kg of muscle, and then maintain my running power and fitness with the extra size.

"All the time trials that they set out for me and all the times I wanted to hit, I was smashing those times, and coming back with a bit more strength has helped out in the contest."

Jase Burgoyne in action during the match between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Burgoyne also worked hard with his coaches on wing craft, watching vision and talking through the role with midfield mentor Josh Carr after switching from half-back halfway through his second year.

It all came together nicely in an impressive pre-season performance against Fremantle, and Burgoyne believed he had done enough to earn a round one berth against West Coast.

But then came the mental challenge.

"I didn't end up getting picked and that lit the fire under my belly," Burgoyne said.

"I feel like I played pretty well in that game (against Fremantle) and I was confident that I had found my spot and I was ready to go round one, but it didn't go my way.

"In previous years, I probably would have thought, 'Poor me', you know, and it's everyone else's fault.

"But I changed my mindset to, 'When I get in, I'm not going to come out'. So I had a better mindset coming in this time, which helped me, and that's what has happened since."

Jason Horne-Francis and Jase Burgoyne sit on the bench during the 2024 AFL Community Series match between Port Adelaide and Fremantle at Alberton Oval. Picture: Getty Images

Burgoyne will be a crucial player for the Power on Sunday against a Fremantle team that could be playing for a finals spot if either of Carlton or the Western Bulldogs lose earlier in the day.

There is also the potential for Port's top-two spot to be on the line if the Giants beat the Bulldogs, giving them and Burgoyne plenty to play for on the big wings of Optus Stadium.

Burgoyne was watching on during last year's finals as Duursma donned the No.7 in September clashes against Brisbane and Greater Western Sydney, but he is desperate to be on that stage this year.

Carrying on the legacy of his father Peter, who wore the No.7 for 195 of his 240 AFL games – including 16 of his 17 finals – has played a big part in the young Burgoyne's year.

"I feel like it's been really good for me, and I've really been able to wear it with pride and do my family proud."