Jeremy Cameron bags nine as Geelong disposes of West Coast with ease in a 93-point drubbing

Zach Tuohy celebrates a goal during the match between Geelong and West Coast at GMHBA Stadium in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has lost star utility Tom Stewart to hamstring "tightness" but has locked away a top-four spot on the ladder with a 93-point annihilation of West Coast at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday.

With the half-time margin sitting at 100 points, the result could have been close to record-breaking territory, but a better showing by the Eagles in the second half stemmed the bleeding somewhat as the Cats cruised to the 26.12 (168) to 11.9 (75) win.

Geelong spearhead Jeremy Cameron took advantage of West Coast's undermanned defence to kick an equal career-best nine goals, including seven from as many kicks in the first half as the margin ballooned to triple figures before the main break.

It was the equal-biggest individual haul of any player this season and moved Cameron from equal-fifth to second in the Coleman Medal race behind runaway leader Jesse Hogan.

Ollie Henry also kicked an equal career-best haul with four majors, while Max Holmes (26 disposals), Patrick Dangerfield (25), Jack Bowes (24) and defender Jack Henry all shone in the Cats' biggest win of the season.

Victory came at some cost, with All-Australian defender Stewart substituted out as a precaution at half-time with a tight left hamstring.

Lawson Humphries also sat out the second half with a right calf issue.

Cameron snapped the opening two goals and Geelong rammed through the first seven - three of them to Ollie Henry - to lead 8.3 to 1.1 at quarter-time.

The statistics at that early stage already made horror reading for the visitors.

Geelong had more than twice as many disposals in the first term, scored from 11 of 14 forward entries, and even led the tackle count despite dominating possession.

A 10-goal second quarter gave the Cats an 18.6 to 2.2 buffer at the main break, and second spot was in their sights.

However, the Eagles showed some fight, stemming the flow and narrowly outscoring their hosts in a far better second-half showing.

Young gun Harley Reid (15 disposals) had an embarrassing fresh-air swing on the goal-line in the final term, but responded with two late goals.

Jake Waterman, Jack Darling and Jamie Cripps also finished with two each, while Elliot Yeo (25 disposals) and Tim Kelly (21) were the Eagles' best ball-winners in a midfield that was comprehensively outplayed.

The result was West Coast's 10th consecutive defeat at Kardinia Park, where it has a horror record of just one win and a draw in 16 appearances this century.

The Eagles finish their tumultuous season in 16th spot with a 5-18 record.

Get your calculators out

Geelong's 93-point thumping of West Coast guaranteed it a top-four spot on the ladder, but should Sunday's results fall their way, the perennially successful Cats could nab second spot and a potential home-run to the last Saturday in September. Geelong started the game in fourth spot on the ladder, four points behind second (Port Adelaide) and third positions (GWS) and with a percentage of 107.7. But by game's end, the Cats had gained a whopping 4.5 percentage points to leapfrog the Giants and slip into third spot. Now the pressure is back on GWS and the Power to either win their games to move ahead on points, or do enough to regain their percentage advantage over the red-hot Cats.

Tuohy's last home hurrah

Fan-favourite Zach Tuohy was playing his last game in front of the GMHBA Stadium crowd after announcing his retirement this week, and he certainly enjoyed his final match on home turf. The adoring crowd took every opportunity to show their admiration for the 34-year-old, erupting whenever the Irishman touched the ball, even at kick-ins. Tuohy took his moment to show his appreciation to the home fans in the third quarter as well after he took the advantage from a free kick, snapping the ball over his head for a memorable goal and an even more memorable goal celebration.

Injury watch at the Cats

Vice-captain Tom Stewart and impressive youngster Lawson Humphries received a considerable amount attention on the bench during the second quarter before eventually both were ruled out of the game at half-time as a precaution. With a top-four spot already sewn up, the Cats were taking no chances with their stars but say there's nothing to worry about for week one of finals. Stewart was suffering from "hamstring tightness", while Humphries had a calf issue and was icing his lower leg throughout the second half.

Lawson Humphries during the match between Geelong and West Coast at GMHBA Stadium in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG 8.3 18.6 21.8 26.12 (168)

WEST COAST 1.1 2.2 7.8 11.9 (75)

GOALS

Geelong: Cameron 9, O.Henry 4, Neale 2, Stanley 2, Stengle 2, Bowes, Dangerfield, Dempsey, Holmes, Mannagh, Miers, Tuohy

West Coast: Cripps 2, Darling 2, Reid 2, Waterman 2, Allen, Dewar, Hutchinson

BEST

Geelong: Cameron, Holmes, Dangerfield, Stanley, Atkins, Mannagh

West Coast: Waterman, B.Williams, Yeo, Reid

INJURIES

Geelong: Humphries (lower leg), Stewart (hamstring tightness)

West Coast: Hough (knee)

SUBSTITUTES

Geelong: Jed Bews (replaced Tom Stewart at half-time)

West Coast: Ryan Maric (replaced Brady Hough in the third quarter)

Crowd: TBC at GMHBA Stadium