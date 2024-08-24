GEELONG coach Chris Scott has allayed fears over Tom Stewart's fitness after the star utility was substituted out of the Cats' 93-point annihilation of West Coast with a tight hamstring.
Stewart and Lawson Humphries (tight calf) both sat out the second half as Jeremy Cameron spearheaded the rout with an equal career-best nine goals.
But Scott said the pair will be "fine" for the Cats' first final in a fortnight, with five-time All-Australian Stewart key to Geelong's premiership chances.
CATS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats
"He's good. It was almost one of those where, irrespective of what the medical staff were going to say, we were going to take him out of the game," Scott said.
"We did have a loose plan to get (substitute Jed) Bews in to get as close to a half as possible, so it did match up a little bit there.
"It's a little frustrating when you have another one that you want to manage as well, but that was our priority rather than risking anyone just to chase the scoreboard a little bit more.
"Those two guys will be fine."
Cameron had seven goals from as many kicks against West Coast's undermanned defence in the first half as Geelong became the eighth team in AFL/VFL history to build a 100-point margin by half-time.
The Cats were utterly dominant to that point while chasing a huge winning margin in an attempt to sneak provisionally into second place on the ladder.
But West Coast showed some fight, stemming the flow and narrowly outscoring its hosts in the second half.
The result meant Geelong locked away a top-four finish, but it wasn't quite enough for it to leap above second-placed Port Adelaide ahead of Sunday's fixtures, which will decide the final starting grid for September.
LIVE LADDER All the movements as finals race goes down to the wire
"I can't remember coming away from a game in my time in the AFL thinking everything was perfect," Scott said.
"You'd always like a little bit more, but if you had have said at the start of the season we were going to finish top four then I think we would've taken it."
Cameron and Ollie Henry (four goals) both matched personal-best goal tallies, while Max Holmes (26 disposals), Patrick Dangerfield (25) and Jack Bowes (24) all shone in the Cats' biggest win of the season.
West Coast young gun Harley Reid (15 disposals) kicked two late goals, while Jake Waterman, Jack Darling and Jamie Cripps also finished with two each.
West Coast coughed up 18.6 to 2.2 in what interim coach Jarrad Schofield conceded was an "embarrassing" first half.
"We took a lot of learnings in that first half about what's required to play the game," Schofield said.
"We were beaten convincingly in and around the contest, and centre bounce was a real issue.
"We had to get to half-time and reset, but I'm really disappointed for the football club and how we performed there."
The heavy defeat is a blow to Schofield's chances of winning the full-time coaching role, with the Eagles seeking a replacement for axed former coach Adam Simpson.
But the interim coach believes he has helped the club "shift the axis" and says he has enjoyed his brief time in the hot seat.
Schofield finished with two wins from seven games in charge after taking the reins from Simpson in July.
"I've really enjoyed the opportunity that was put on me to lead the club," Schofield said.
"I've said all along, I just want to be in a position to try to help the team be better and keep taking steps forward - and I think we've done that in small parts.
"It's hard in six weeks to put a real influence on it, but I think we've shifted the axis a little bit."
Schofield deflected attention away from himself when asked how he feels about his chances of winning the coaching race.
"To be honest, I've said it before, my whole focus is on the game week to week," Schofield said.
"The game's just done, I'm not even thinking about that.
"My thoughts are with the players in the next room and our staff."
West Coast's five wins this season matched its combined tally from the previous two campaigns.
Schofield was adamant the Eagles had taken positive steps this year, but conceded "we've still got a long road ahead of us".
>> Win a $70K Toyota in AFLW Fantasy! Sign up NOW
"I think we've been pretty united and connected as a football club," he said.
"There have been a lot of steps forward and we have showed a lot of resilience as a football club as well."