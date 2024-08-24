Tom Stewart and Lawson Humphries sat out the second half of Geelong's huge win over West Coast

Tom Stewart walks to the bench after being subbed from the match between Geelong and West Coast at GMHBA Stadium in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG coach Chris Scott has allayed fears over Tom Stewart's fitness after the star utility was substituted out of the Cats' 93-point annihilation of West Coast with a tight hamstring.

Stewart and Lawson Humphries (tight calf) both sat out the second half as Jeremy Cameron spearheaded the rout with an equal career-best nine goals.

But Scott said the pair will be "fine" for the Cats' first final in a fortnight, with five-time All-Australian Stewart key to Geelong's premiership chances.

CATS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

"He's good. It was almost one of those where, irrespective of what the medical staff were going to say, we were going to take him out of the game," Scott said.

"We did have a loose plan to get (substitute Jed) Bews in to get as close to a half as possible, so it did match up a little bit there.

"It's a little frustrating when you have another one that you want to manage as well, but that was our priority rather than risking anyone just to chase the scoreboard a little bit more.

"Those two guys will be fine."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 09:28 Full post-match, R24: Cats Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 24’s match against West Coast

10:17 Full post-match, R24: Eagles Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 24’s match against Geelong

02:40 As fine as nine: Jezza’s epic day out Jeremy Cameron produces a monstrous performance against the helpless Eagles with a sensational bag of nine goals

07:14 Highlights: Geelong v West Coast The Cats and Eagles clash in round 24

00:33 Miers inspires with typically freakish assist Gryan Miers executes an exquisite piece of skill to wow the crowd and set up Jeremy Cameron for yet another goal

00:50 Tuohy’s special goal and gesture earns ovation Zach Tuohy lands a terrific major in his last game at the Cattery and acknowledges the adoring Geelong faithful

00:39 Knee concern for emerging young Eagle Brady Hough leaves the field of play in a spot of bother after his teammate accidentally clips him below the knee at pace

01:32 Cameron cooking up Cattery with seven before half-time Jeremy Cameron is having a field day against the Eagles with a remarkable seven goals in the first half

00:38 Crafty Cats keep party buzzing Tyson Stengle and Gryan Miers demonstrate their skill around the goals as Geelong continues to pile on the pain

00:51 Goals continue to tick with Henry hat-trick Oliver Henry makes the most of Geelong’s first-quarter domination with a trio of goals in quick time

00:47 Jezza looking ominous with dazzling double Jeremy Cameron looks primed for a big day after landing the opening two goals of the game in style

Cameron had seven goals from as many kicks against West Coast's undermanned defence in the first half as Geelong became the eighth team in AFL/VFL history to build a 100-point margin by half-time.

The Cats were utterly dominant to that point while chasing a huge winning margin in an attempt to sneak provisionally into second place on the ladder.

But West Coast showed some fight, stemming the flow and narrowly outscoring its hosts in the second half.

The result meant Geelong locked away a top-four finish, but it wasn't quite enough for it to leap above second-placed Port Adelaide ahead of Sunday's fixtures, which will decide the final starting grid for September.

LIVE LADDER All the movements as finals race goes down to the wire

"I can't remember coming away from a game in my time in the AFL thinking everything was perfect," Scott said.

"You'd always like a little bit more, but if you had have said at the start of the season we were going to finish top four then I think we would've taken it."

Cameron and Ollie Henry (four goals) both matched personal-best goal tallies, while Max Holmes (26 disposals), Patrick Dangerfield (25) and Jack Bowes (24) all shone in the Cats' biggest win of the season.

Learn More 09:28

West Coast young gun Harley Reid (15 disposals) kicked two late goals, while Jake Waterman, Jack Darling and Jamie Cripps also finished with two each.

West Coast coughed up 18.6 to 2.2 in what interim coach Jarrad Schofield conceded was an "embarrassing" first half.

"We took a lot of learnings in that first half about what's required to play the game," Schofield said.

"We were beaten convincingly in and around the contest, and centre bounce was a real issue.

"We had to get to half-time and reset, but I'm really disappointed for the football club and how we performed there."

The heavy defeat is a blow to Schofield's chances of winning the full-time coaching role, with the Eagles seeking a replacement for axed former coach Adam Simpson.

Learn More 07:14

But the interim coach believes he has helped the club "shift the axis" and says he has enjoyed his brief time in the hot seat.

Schofield finished with two wins from seven games in charge after taking the reins from Simpson in July.

"I've really enjoyed the opportunity that was put on me to lead the club," Schofield said.

"I've said all along, I just want to be in a position to try to help the team be better and keep taking steps forward - and I think we've done that in small parts.

"It's hard in six weeks to put a real influence on it, but I think we've shifted the axis a little bit."

Schofield deflected attention away from himself when asked how he feels about his chances of winning the coaching race.

"To be honest, I've said it before, my whole focus is on the game week to week," Schofield said.

"The game's just done, I'm not even thinking about that.

"My thoughts are with the players in the next room and our staff."

Learn More 10:17

West Coast's five wins this season matched its combined tally from the previous two campaigns.

Schofield was adamant the Eagles had taken positive steps this year, but conceded "we've still got a long road ahead of us".

>> Win a $70K Toyota in AFLW Fantasy! Sign up NOW

"I think we've been pretty united and connected as a football club," he said.

"There have been a lot of steps forward and we have showed a lot of resilience as a football club as well."