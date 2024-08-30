Adam Treloar has earned his first All-Australian blazer as he fights to overcome a calf injury to face Hawthorn in an elimination final

Adam Treloar watches on during Western Bulldogs training on August 27, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

FRESHLY minted All-Australian Adam Treloar is confident he will be fit to line up in the Western Bulldogs' elimination final against Hawthorn despite doubt over a nagging calf issue.

Treloar was named in the AFL's team of the year for the first time on Thursday night after a stellar home and away season in which he averaged 31.7 disposals and 5.8 clearances a game.

The prolific onballer is a key cog in Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge's premiership plans, but played with a tight calf against Greater Western Sydney in round 24 and underwent scans earlier this week.

While the scans cleared Treloar of a muscle strain, the 31-year-old missed the Bulldogs' training session at Whitten Oval on Thursday.

He plans to make the most of the pre-finals bye week before ramping up his program ahead of the knockout clash with Hawthorn at the MCG next Friday night.

"It is nice to have a week off and let the legs relax just to put myself in a position to train next week and hopefully train freely and play on Friday," Treloar told media at the AFL Awards ceremony.

Adam Treloar after being named in the 2024 All-Australian team during the 2024 AFL Awards at Centrepiece on August 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan also missed Thursday's training session, though a club spokesperson said the mobile forward was not in doubt for the elimination final at this stage.

The Dogs' 2016 North Smith medallist Jason Johannisen (calf) and small forward Rhylee West (jaw) are also pushing to make themselves available for the finals.

Now at his third club, Treloar has been part of five previous finals campaigns and played in losing season deciders with both Collingwood (2018) and the Bulldogs (2021).

The 253-game midfielder is relishing another shot at premiership glory as the Bulldogs enter the finals against a Hawthorn side in red-hot form, with a crowd of more than 90,000 expected at a sold-out MCG.

"It's the reason why you play the game," Treloar said.

"I've been around long enough and been a part of finals campaigns where you know how hard it is to actually get there.

"It's a whole new ball game now and I'm really looking forward to the opportunity to play in front of a sell-out crowd against arguably the in-form team of the competition.

"It's going to be a great challenge for us but one we're really looking forward to."

Treloar was named on the interchange bench in an All-Australian team captained by Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli.

Bontempelli earned his sixth All-Australian blazer, while Melbourne ruckman Max Gawn became just the 10th player to be selected in the team of the year at least seven times.

Minor premiers Sydney were the best represented club with four players selected: Errol Gulden, Nick Blakey, Chad Warner and Isaac Heeney.

Each of the other seven finalists had at least one representative, while the Swans were the only club with more than two.

"It's very humbling and I'm very grateful," Treloar said.

"It's cool to be in my 13th season at the ripe old age of 31 and receiving my first All-Australian blazer.

"It's pretty surreal to be up here with the superstars of the competition."