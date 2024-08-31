A collarbone injury sustained in round 23 means Will Day will miss next week's elimination final against the Western Bulldogs

Will Day is treated by medical staff during Hawthorn's match against Richmond in R23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN star Will Day has been ruled out of next Friday night’s elimination final against the Western Bulldogs due to the collarbone injury he sustained in round 23.

The 23-year-old has been making progress across the past fortnight, but not enough to be ready to play Luke Beveridge’s side at the MCG.

Day was substituted out of the win over Richmond on August 18 due to a partial dislocation of the joint between his sternum and collarbone, after being cleared of a broken collarbone.

The South Australian completed a light session under lights at Punt Road on Friday night, where Sam Mitchell’s squad trained to replicate the conditions of next Friday night, given Waverley Park doesn’t have lights.

Day has been spending time in a hyperbaric chamber in a bid to recover quickly but was always going to be up against the clock to be fit in time for his first final.

Hawthorn has opted to remove the distraction six days out, rather than allowing Day’s availability to be a key talking point next week.

If the Hawks progress past the Bulldogs, Day could be available for the semi-final.

The winner will face the loser of Port Adelaide and Geelong on the second weekend of September.

Changkuoth Jiath will play for Box Hill in the VFL elimination final against Williamstown on Saturday afternoon in a bid to be picked next weekend.

The 25-year-old missed the final three games of the home and away season due to calf tightness.