Brisbane midfielder Lachie Neale is preparing for an almost full-strength Carlton in their elimination final

Lachie Neale and David Cuningham in action during the Opening Round match between Brisbane and Carlton at the Gabba on March 8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WHETHER it's George Hewett or Alex Cincotta paying him attention, Lachie Neale is ready for anything Carlton throws at him in Saturday night's elimination final at the Gabba.

Neale has put together another exceptional campaign, named in his fourth All-Australian team last week and right in the hunt for a third Brownlow Medal.

With opposing skipper Patrick Cripps in career-best form, gaining ascendency in the middle of the ground again looms as critical to success, and Neale says he's prepared for anything.

"The last couple of times it's been Hewett and (Adam) Cerra doing a bit of a role at stoppage, but not a full tag," Neale said on Tuesday morning.

"But then this year since we last played them, Cincotta has done some really good roles.

"He might go to someone like 'Zorks' [Dayne Zorko] or he might play on a dangerous small forward. Who knows?"

That "last time" Neale speaks of was Opening Round when Carlton overturned a 46-point deficit to walk away with four premiership points following a late Harry McKay goal.

Both teams have players returning from injury for the weekend, with Jack Payne and Bruce Reville training on Tuesday after returning through the VFL and the Blues contemplating as many as eight changes.

Neale said Brisbane was not worried by the uncertainty around its opponents.

"Some of them have only missed a week or two and have played a lot of footy this year, so they're probably feeling a little like me, rejuvenated and ready to go," he said.

"They'll be coming over here looking to ambush us on Saturday night.

"We can't really think too much about their injuries, we've just got to prepare for their best.

"They're a great team and we'll prepare for that."

Dayne Zorko and Lachie Neale after being named in the the 2024 All-Australian team during the 2024 AFL Awards at Centrepiece on August 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Neale said Brisbane entered the finals with a lot of confidence, despite some late-season stumbles, believing its experience from five previous campaigns in September held it in good stead.

"Finals are built on moments," he said.

"We've stuffed up a lot of big moments. We've been through a range of experiences, not only in finals, but even this year, we've had to win in so many different ways.

"We feel we're well equipped for any situation a game throws at us.

Chris Fagan and his team walk off the ground after the R23 match between Brisbane and Collingwood at the MCG on August 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"We don't have to do anything special, we know that simple brilliance gets it done in finals and when we stray away from that we lose our way a little bit.

"There's been some great lessons for us for six years now and I think this year in particular we've learnt so much from all sorts of games that have been thrown at us.

"We don't expect it to be an easy ride, but we feel like if we play our best footy we're every chance of winning it (premiership)."