THE AFL advises that the Match Review of the Finals Week One Thursday game has been completed.
Two charges were laid and there were no incidents requiring a detailed explanation.
Australia's best network.
The Match Review findings for Friday night's qualifying final are in
THE AFL advises that the Match Review of the Finals Week One Thursday game has been completed.
Two charges were laid and there were no incidents requiring a detailed explanation.
Port Adelaide shows no mercy as it records a 40-point win over the Western Bulldogs