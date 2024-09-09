Daniel Lloyd has been banned for a bump during the Lions' VFL semi-final win over Williamstown

Daniel Lloyd bumps Harrison Minton-Connell during Brisbane's VFL semi-final against Williamstown on September 7, 2024. Picture: Russell Freeman/AFL Photos

FORMER Greater Western Sydney forward and Brisbane development coach Daniel Lloyd will miss the rest of the Lions' VFL season after copping a three-match ban.

Lloyd, who played 101 AFL games for the Giants before retiring last year, has since joined the Lions as an assistant and has continued to play for their reserves side, which qualified for a preliminary final on Saturday with a win over Williamstown.

However, Lloyd will take no further part this season after being banned for three games for a bump on Seagull Harrison Minton-Connell.

The ban can be reduced to two matches with an early guilty plea but, pending an appeal, it means Lloyd will be unavailable for the rest of the season.

Minton-Connell is the son of former Carlton, Sydney, Hawthorn and Bulldogs forward, Simon Minton-Connell.

The Lions had been interested in adding Lloyd to their senior ranks this year via the Mid-Season Rookie Draft, but the AFL knocked back an exemption application.

Under AFL rules, players who left the competition as 'retired' within a year are not eligible for the mid-season draft unless they have played at least three state league games in the current season.

Lloyd was unable to hit the three-game mark before the deadline and the League knocked back the club's application for an exemption.

Lloyd had 23 disposals and a goal on Saturday as the Lions beat the Seagulls by 17 points.

They will play Werribee in a preliminary final this Saturday, while Footscray will take on Southport in the other prelim.