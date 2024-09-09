Sam Collins has claimed his second best and fairest for Gold Coast, with Bodhi Uwland finishing second and Sam Flanders third

Sam Collins handballs during Gold Coast's clash against Brisbane in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SAM COLLINS has won his second Gold Coast Club Champion following a stellar season by the full-back.

Collins finished the night on 68 votes to beat Bodhi Uwland (56) and Sam Flanders (55), who rounded out the podium.

In a tight count, Matt Rowell (54), Noah Anderson (50) and Mac Andrew (49) were all within striking distance of the top three before narrowly missing out.

Collins' triumph follows his victory in 2020 and comes on the back of finishing runner-up to Anderson last season.

The 30-year-old had a magnificent season, leading the League in intercept possessions and being among the top five key defenders in defusing contested one on ones.

Learn More 03:57

Collins was named in the 44-man All-Australian squad, but missed out on selection in the final 22.

For Uwland and Flanders, it was the first time the pair had finished in the top three.

Collins also claimed the newly named David Swallow Award, voted by the playing group as the most selfless and inspirational throughout the year.

Uwland, who had played only three senior games prior to this year, was also named the Most Professional.

Bodhi Uwland breaks away from the tackle of Kyle Langford during the match between Essendon and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Collins becomes the fourth player to win multiple Club Champion awards alongside Gary Ablett jnr (four), Tom Lynch (two) and Touk Miller (two).

TOP 10

1: Sam Collins (68)

2: Bodhi Uwland (56)

3: Sam Flanders (55)

4: Matt Rowell (54)

5: Noah Anderson (50)

6: Mac Andrew (49)

7: Wil Powell (43)

8: Ben Long (39)

9: Touk Miller (36)

10: Jarrod Witts (35)

How the voting works

Players are assessed on their performance by Gold Coast's match committee, with all players receiving a rating from 0-5 for each game they play. The match committee make a joint decision on each player, meaning the maximum votes a player can receive in any match is five.

2024 GOLD COAST CLUB AWARDS:

Club Champion: Sam Collins

Club Champion Runner-Up: Bodhi Uwland

Club Champion Third Place: Sam Flanders

David Swallow Award: Sam Collins

People First Bank Emerging Player: Mac Andrew

HOSTPLUS Most Professional: Bodhi Uwland

Jarrod Harbrow Community Award: Tom Berry

SIXT Leading Goalkicker: Ben King

StreetSmarts Male Academy Player of the Year: Leo Lombard