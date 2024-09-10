Toby Greene expresses frustration at missed chances against Sydney as he eyes a clash with Brisbane

Toby Greene reacts after GWS's loss to Sydney in the 2024 qualifying final. Picture: AFL Photos

TOBY Greene says he doesn't feel pressure to be a constant matchwinner for Greater Western Sydney as he prepares for another battle with Brisbane nemesis Brandon Starcevich on Saturday night.

The Giants skipper didn't have his usual influence during their qualifying final loss to Sydney, as the Swans produced a fourth-quarter blitz to steal the game late.

Greene, well known for breaking opposition hearts with his creative talents in front of goal, only kicked two behinds in the first term as he battled with Swans defender Dane Rampe.

The Giants skipper won't have it any easier this weekend in a likely match-up with Starcevich, who kept Greene to a career-low four disposals in their showdown at the Gabba a month ago.

Brandon Starcevich is tackled by Toby Greene in the match between Brisbane and GWS in R22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

But Greene has shrugged off the disappointment of last weekend and said there is no extra expectation for him to be the spark against the Lions on Saturday night.

"I'm not expected to do anything special. I'm just playing my role," Greene said on Tuesday.

"I don't really feel any extra pressure, to be honest. I want to perform as well as I can, be the best leader I can be as well. That's my goal for the next three weeks.

"I know what's required and I know what I'll do.

"There's 18 other blokes that know what they're doing as well."

"Is there a harder defender to get a kick on in football right now?"



Brandon Starcevich kept Toby Greene to just four touches in the Lions' loss to the Giants 😳



Watch The Round So Far, thanks to @AAMI: https://t.co/AWuWGX3bi6 pic.twitter.com/McQDwQ16fX — AFL (@AFL) August 10, 2024

But he does admit disappointment with failing to bury his shots at goal against Sydney.

"I was super flat missing those goals, especially when we could have gone up by a bit," Greene said.

"We probably missed a couple of easy set shots as well, but that's footy, and that's why you practice it every week.

"I'll hold myself on it and put in time and effort into getting better.

"It's never something I take for granted, getting shots on goal. I want to make the most of them, and hopefully can."

Expecting a hard-fought contest after Brisbane held Carlton scoreless in the opening quarter of their elimination final, Greene says his team will be taking some confidence from its come-from-behind round 22 win against the Lions.

Adam Kingsley's men overturned a 30-point quarter-time deficit to surge home with the final six goals of the game in a stunning comeback win.

"We know what worked. They were going really good at the time ... so we'll take a little bit from it," Greene said.

"They were impressive (in their elimination final). They gave Carlton a good lesson.

"It was pretty much game over at half-time, so hard to read into the second half, I reckon.

"They're a good team and they've got plenty of finals experience and plenty of experience in their team so we know what's coming."