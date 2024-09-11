Riley Beveridge, Matt Clarke and Cal Twomey

WEST COAST list manager Matt Clarke is this week's Gettable guest.

Clarke goes into the club's huge off-season plans and offers updates on the Eagles' interest in Tigers trio Liam Baker, Jack Graham and Shai Bolton, as well as the chase for Giants midfielder James Peatling.

He also offers an update on what West Coast could ask for from Hawthorn for contracted defender Tom Barrass, whether Jack Darling will head to North Melbourne, and gives the latest on talks around Harley Reid's contract.

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also provide plenty of news on the Trade Period's biggest names, including huge updates on Dan Houston and Jack Lukosius, as well as a couple of big re-signings.

Watch Gettable now or download and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.