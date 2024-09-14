Zak Butters handballs during the semi-final between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval on September 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide star Zak Butters has copped another fine to add to his ever-growing tally, while five other players were also slapped with fines in an emotional semi-final between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn on Friday night.

Butters was issued with a $5,000 fine, which can be reduced to $3,125 with an early guilty plea, for careless contact with an umpire in the third quarter of the Power's three-point semi-final victory.

The Port midfielder's career match review bill already tallied $36,250 before this latest fine, making him the most fined player in V/AFL history.

NEWS
The AFL's most fined: Butters' bill hits record level

Butters' teammate Aliir Aliir and Hawthorn midfielder James Worpel also copped fines for umpire contact.

Port ruckman Jordon Sweet has been slapped with a mammoth $7,500 fine ($5,000 with an early plea) for kneeing Hawthorn's Lloyd Meek - the third time Sweet has been sighted for the same offence - while Power forward Willie Rioli can accept a $1,250 fine with an early plea for staging in the third quarter.

Hawthorn's Connor Macdonald has been slapped with a $3,750 fine ($2,500 with an early plea) for striking Port defender Lachie Jones in the fourth term.

