The Lions are nearing a slice of history ahead of their preliminary final against the Cats

Lachie Neale, Eric Hipwood, Joe Daniher and Logan Morris celebrate Brisbane's semi-final win over Greater Western Sydney on September 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IF BRISBANE'S run to a preliminary final wasn't remarkable enough, the Lions are now on the verge of one of the rarest feats in VFL/AFL history.

An incredible comeback win over Greater Western Sydney on Saturday night saw the Lions reach the last four for the fourth time in five seasons.

It's easy to forget the Lions were 0-3 to start the season, with their Gabba fortress breached twice in their first three games.

Now, ahead of Saturday's preliminary final against Geelong at the MCG, the Lions are a win away from becoming the first team in 48 years and just the fourth in the history of the VFL/AFL to go from a 0-3 start to a Grand Final.

Brisbane is just the third team since the current finals format was introduced in 2000 to recover from 0-3 to make a preliminary final. The previous two – Geelong in 2004 and North Melbourne in 2007 – fell at the penultimate hurdle.

The Lions are the only one of those three clubs to win two finals, with the Cats and Kangaroos finishing fourth before losing their qualifying finals, winning their semis and losing their prelims.

Across VFL/AFL history, only three teams have made a Grand Final after being 0-3 to start the season; Carlton (1945) and North Melbourne (1975) overcame their sluggish starts to be crowned premiers, while the Kangaroos fell short in the decider in 1976 after losing their first three games of the season.

Learn More 14:18

Brisbane has, of course, had more time and opportunity to recover, with the introduction of Gather Round last year meaning there are now 23 home and away games instead of 22, while the Blues of 1945 had just 20.

It's perhaps little surprise, then, that this year was the first in which two teams have made September after starting 0-3, with Hawthorn – which was 0-5 after round five – seeing its stunning run ended by Port Adelaide last Friday night.

Brisbane's turnaround this year has been remarkable.

The Lions were not only 0-3 and without young gun Will Ashcroft – who played a key role in turning Saturday's semi-final against the Giants – for the first half of the year, but Keidean Coleman, Tom Doedee, Darcy Gardiner and Lincoln McCarthy all suffered ACL injuries during the year.

And their early-season slump extended beyond just the first three weeks, with Chris Fagan's side dropping to 2-5 before entering the bye in round 12 with just four wins to their name.

But they embraced their position and, with some convincing from coach Fagan, went from walking on thin ice to dancing on it, winning 12 of their 14 games since then.

And their astonishing recovery has left them on the verge of history.