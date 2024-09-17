The Giants have confirmed Nick Haynes is leaving the club

Nick Haynes handballs during Greater Western Sydney's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

INAUGURAL Greater Western Sydney defender Nick Haynes will leave the Giants, with the unrestricted free agent expected to join Carlton.

The Giants confirmed on Tuesday that Haynes, 32, was leaving the club to play elsewhere next season.

AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey reported earlier in the day that Haynes was set to tell the Giants he would be joining the Blues.

"We want to thank Nick for his 13 seasons at the club and he leaves with our best wishes as he looks to seek more AFL opportunities," Giants executive general manager of football Jason McCartney said.

"As an inaugural player and life member of the club, we've watched him grow into the player, person and now father that he is today.

"We thank him for being a valuable member of our club for such a long time and we wish him and his family nothing but the best."

Expecting Greater Western Sydney unrestricted free agent Nick Haynes to make official to the Giants his intention of joining Carlton.



Haynes is out of contract and can walk to the club of his choice. @AFLcomau @traderadio pic.twitter.com/orappW2Z2Y — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) September 17, 2024

Haynes told AFL.com.au earlier this year he was open to the possibility of leaving the Giants as he faced a battle for a spot.

He played 211 games for the Giants, but was limited to just eight this year as GWS made a straight-sets exit from the finals.

It comes with Isaac Cumming also leaving the Giants to join one of the South Australian clubs.

As reported on AFL.com.au, Cumming has been tossing up offers from Adelaide and Port Adelaide as well as a four-year deal to stay at the Giants.

Fellow free agent Harry Perryman is also weighing up interest from Port Adelaide and Hawthorn along with a six-year offer from the Giants. He is yet to make a final call on where he wants to play next season.