CHRIS Fagan says lessons learnt from 2022 has Brisbane better prepared to take down Geelong in Saturday's preliminary final at the MCG.

Two years ago, the Lions reached the Grand Final qualifier against the Cats after over-running Melbourne in an emotional semi-final triumph at the MCG.

It was their first win at the ground in eight years.

A week later, Chris Scott's men mauled Brisbane, winning by 71 points.

In an almost carbon copy finals run, the Lions have reached the final four this year courtesy of a remarkable semi-final turnaround against Greater Western Sydney on the road.

The coach and his players were euphoric after overturning the 44-point deficit last Saturday night, but speaking on Thursday morning, Fagan said his team quickly moved on.

"I felt like a few years back when we beat Melbourne at the MCG, the celebration for that went on too long and by the time we got to the prelim, Geelong were ready and waiting for us and played a good game and beat us comprehensively," he said.

"I had that in the back of my mind.

"Post game, we reviewed the game straight away, celebrated the win, enjoyed it and then I said to the players, 'that's it for that game, we're going to move on now'.

"We just tried to move on quickly to exemplify the mindset we want to have coming into this weekend."

Brisbane flew home on Sunday, the players did their own recovery sessions on Monday and then returned to the club on Tuesday for a light training run.

Fagan conceded his team had some sore players, notably co-captain Lachie Neale and key forward Eric Hipwood, but said they would be good to go against the Cats.

After quiet outings against the Giants, Brisbane's coach said he expected Hipwood and Cam Rayner to continue playing their roles, nothing more.

"I don't want my players getting caught up in, 'what's the world going to think of me and my performance?'.

"It's all about giving yourself to the team in finals and doing what you need to do at any given moment.

"Individual brilliance is not a focus at the moment. He'll (Rayner) get himself ready to play the best game he can play."