Oscar McInerney is injured during the preliminary final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG on September 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE suffered a major blow early in its preliminary final against Geelong, with ruckman Oscar McInerney going off with a serious shoulder injury.

McInerney was helped from the field late in the first quarter at the MCG on Saturday cradling his left shoulder after it popped out.

CATS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

The 30-year-old attempted to tackle Geelong midfielder Tom Atkins but hurt his shoulder in the process.

McInerney strapped up his shoulder and bravely played on until early in the third quarter, before t he was forced off the field again when his shoulder gave way for a second time.

00:43

Big O’s shoulder blow leaves Lions sweating

Brisbane suffers a massive injury headache in the first term with ruckman Oscar McInerney appearing to dislocate his shoulder attempting to tackle

Joe Daniher, the hero in the Lions' stunning come-from-behind win against Greater Western Sydney last week, has taken on the No.1 ruck duties in McInerney's absence.

Conor McKenna was subbed into the match for McInerney during the third quarter.

