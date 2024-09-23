Our writers look at games where the umps and coaches differed in their votes

Mattaes Phillipou in action during St Kilda's clash against Sydney in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FROM unexpected threes to unexpectedly missing out, a thrilling Brownlow Medal count delivered plenty of shocks on Monday night.

Carlton captain Patrick Cripps smashed the record for most votes polled in a single count on his way to a second Brownlow Medal.

BROWNLOW TRACKER Every vote for every player, as it happened

BROWNLOW HUB All you need for footy's night of nights

RECORD SMASHED Cripps makes history with second Brownlow win

CLUB BY CLUB Your leader, top five, total votes

TALKING POINTS Stunned Swan, moving speech, Ginni's revenge

MARK & GOAL OF THE YEAR Pies high flyer, gun Eagle win

JIM STYNES AWARD Crow honoured for mental health advocacy

Of the top five in the Brownlow Medal, four finished in the top five of the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award in 2024.

But, there were some anomalies.

Overall, there were 16 instances of players getting three votes from the umpires but none from the coaches, and 18 occasions where players picked up a perfect 10 from the coaches but got no love from the umpires.

On three occasions, Port Adelaide star Zak Butters got three Brownlow votes but was overlooked by the coaches. Rowan Marshall and Tom Green were twice rewarded by the umpires after missing out on votes from the coaches.

Learn More 02:35

No player was given 10 coaches' votes and no Brownlow votes more than once.

Check out the full list below as we take a closer look at some of the biggest surprises from the count.

Round 1

Overlooked by the coaches, Rowan Marshall (19 disposals, 36 hitouts and five clearances) caught the eyes of the umpires with three votes in St Kilda's narrow loss to Geelong.

Round 2

Despite earning perfect 10s from the coaches, Marcus Bontempelli and Zak Butters missed out on Brownlow votes altogether. Bontempelli had 32 disposals, 11 clearances and kicked two goals in the Western Bulldogs' win over Gold Coast, while Butters had 34, seven clearances and a goal in Port Adelaide's victory against Richmond.

Round 3

An early leader, Christian Petracca may have been surprised to take home three votes in a win over the Power. He had 23 touches and seven clearances and got no votes from the coaches.

Christian Petracca in action during Melbourne's clash against Port Adelaide in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Round 4

Shai Bolton missed out on Brownlow votes despite his perfect game from the coaches against St Kilda. The Richmond star had 19 touches and kicked four goals in a low-scoring contest.

Round 5

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Sam Durham's role on Bontempelli in Essendon's win over the Bulldogs got no love from the umpires, but 10 votes from the coaches. He helped keep Bontempelli to just 17 touches while having 21 and kicking a goal himself. Fremantle captain Alex Pearce (20 disposals and 13 intercept possessions) also got no Brownlow votes in the Dockers' loss to Port Adelaide. Butters missed out from the umpires earlier in the year, but got three here after 24 touches, nine tackles, four clearances and a goal.

Round 6

Tyson Stengle's performance in the wet in Geelong's win over Brisbane was rated by the coaches, but not the umpires. He had 17 disposals and kicked two goals and got 10 coaches' votes, yet none in the Brownlow.

Round 7

He impressed the coaches, but Jase Burgoyne (27 disposals) got nothing from the umpires in the Power's win over St Kilda.

Jase Burgoyne handballs during Port Adelaide's clash against St Kilda in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Round 8

Chad Warner started the count well, but he missed out in a win over Greater Western Sydney despite a 10 from the coaches. Warner had 28 disposals, seven clearances and kicked a goal. Bailey Dale got no votes from the coaches but three from the umpires after 29 disposals in the Bulldogs' loss to Hawthorn.

Round 12

Sam Flanders got no love from the coaches but three from the umpires in Gold Coast's win over Essendon. The half-back had 33 disposals.

Round 13

Will Day may have willed Hawthorn past Greater Western Sydney in Launceston to get 10 votes from the coaches, but he got none from the umpires despite 26 disposals and 10 tackles. The three votes went to James Worpel, who had 20 and eight and was overlooked by the coaches. Carlton's Tom De Koning got no love from the umpires despite his 24 disposals, 19 hitouts and 11 clearances for the Blues against Essendon, with Cripps getting two votes despite just 19 touches. Rowan Marshall didn't impress the coaches in St Kilda's victory over the Suns, but he got three Brownlow votes on the back of 19 disposals, 24 hitouts and seven clearances.

Tom De Koning and Todd Goldstein during the match between Carlton and Essendon in R13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Round 15

The coaches didn't rate Dayne Zorko's display in Brisbane's thrashing of the Power, but the umpires sure did, rewarding the veteran with three votes thanks to his 26 disposals.

Round 16

A dominant performance in Adelaide's win over GWS wasn't enough to get Izak Rankine Brownlow votes despite his 10 from the coaches. The gun Crow had 27 disposals, six clearances and kicked 2.3.

Round 17

Mattaes Phillipou inspired St Kilda's upset of the Swans and got full rewards from the coaches, but no love from the umpires. He had 26 disposals, five clearances and kicked a goal. Errol Gulden (28 disposals) got three despite having just one disposal in the final quarter. Tom Green got nothing from the coaches, but his 33 touches, six clearances and goal were highly rated by the umpires with three votes in the Giants' win over Carlton.

Mattaes Phillipou celebrates St Kilda's win over Sydney in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Round 18

Noah Anderson (29 disposals, 11 clearances and a goal) was huge in the Suns' win over the Power, but got no votes from the umpires despite his 10 from the coaches. Instead, Butters (35 disposals, one goal) got three after getting nothing from the coaches. After getting no votes from the coaches, Jai Newcombe (16 disposals, eight tackles and a goal) got three from the umpires in Hawthorn's win over Fremantle. Green, again, got the umpires' love but not that of the coaches after his 37 disposals against Richmond.

Round 19

Butters, with no coaches' votes, earned three for his 28 disposals in the Power's victory over Richmond. It was the same story for Tom Liberatore, who had 23 touches and seven clearances in the Bulldogs' victory over Geelong.

Round 20

Cooper Sharman got all the love from the coaches and none from the umpires despite 21 disposals, 10 marks and three goals in the Saints' thrashing of Essendon.

Cooper Sharman celebrates a goal during St Kilda's clash against Essendon in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Round 21

Willem Drew (32 disposals and eight clearances) helped the Power thrash the Swans, but he got no reward from the umpires after his 10 from the coaches. That was also the case for Jye Caldwell, who was overlooked by the umpires after 32 disposals and six tackles in the Bombers' thrilling win over the Dockers.

Round 22

On the back of just 14 touches and eight tackles, Sam Berry landed three Brownlow votes in Adelaide's win over the Bulldogs, after none from the coaches. Despite helping the Giants to their turn around against the Lions, James Peatling (20 disposals and nine clearances) went unrewarded by the umpires.

Round 24

Nick Blakey (32 disposals, 14 marks and two goals) helped the Swans past the Crows in the final round, his performance earning 10 votes from the coaches but none from the umpires.

Players who got three Brownlow votes but no coaches' votes

Round 1: Rowan Marshall v Geelong

Round 3: Christian Petracca v Port Adelaide

Round 5: Zak Butters v Fremantle

Round 8: Bailey Dale v Hawthorn

Round 12: Sam Flanders v Essendon

Round 13: James Worpel v GWS, Rowan Marshall v Gold Coast

Round 15: Dayne Zorko v Port Adelaide

Round 17: Errol Gulden v St Kilda, Tom Green v Carlton

Round 18: Zak Butters v Gold Coast, Jai Newcombe v Fremantle, Tom Green v Richmond

Round 19: Zak Butters v Richmond, Tom Liberatore v Geelong

Round 22: Sam Berry v Western Bulldogs

Players who got 10 coaches' votes but no Brownlow votes

Round 2: Marcus Bontempelli v Gold Coast, Zak Butters v Richmond

Round 4: Shai Bolton v St Kilda

Round 5: Sam Durham v Western Bulldogs, Alex Pearce v Port Adelaide

Round 6: Tyson Stengle v Brisbane

Round 7: Jase Burgoyne v St Kilda

Round 8: Chad Warner v GWS

Round 13: Will Day v GWS, Tom De Koning v Essendon

Round 16: Izak Rankine v GWS

Round 17: Mattaes Phillipou v Sydney

Round 18: Noah Anderson v Port Adelaide

Round 20: Cooper Sharman v Essendon

Round 21: Willem Drew v Sydney, Jye Caldwell v Fremantle

Round 22: James Peatling v Brisbane

Round 24: Nick Blakey v Adelaide