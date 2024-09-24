Angus Brayshaw toasts his fellow retirees at Monday night's Brownlow Medal, saying it's a relief to know there's life after football

Angus Brayshaw toasts retiring players during the 2024 Brownlow Medal at Crown Palladium. Picture: AFL Photos

ANGUS Brayshaw provided one of the highlights of Monday night's Brownlow Medal count, giving an emotional speech about what he's learned since being forced out of the game.

The 2021 Melbourne premiership star offered a toast during the Monday night function to this season's retiring players.

Brayshaw, 28, was forced to retire earlier this year on medical grounds before the season started, after several head knocks.

He had been most recently concussed in a clash with Collingwood's Brayden Maynard at the start of last year's qualifying final and it proved to be the last of his 167 senior games.

While Brayshaw said no longer being an AFL player is tough, there are consolations.

"I'm not going to lie, the absence of football has left a very deep void," he said.

"Days that were planned to the minute and filled with purpose need to be replaced, and in time they will be.

"We, the retiring class of 2024, should be incredibly proud.

"We all achieved our dreams to varying degrees, which is a privilege we should never lose sight of. Equally as important is casting an eye to the future and the truth, surprisingly, is that there's a life after football - which is a relief."

Brayshaw added it was "a bit awkward" that he was making a toast on behalf of a group that includes him, but he felt honoured to do so.

He will also speak at Melbourne's best and fairest count early next month.

The Demons finished out of the finals this season and they clearly missed Brayshaw's leadership.

Brayshaw noted that this year's retirees include Geelong great Tom Hawkins, but also Western Bulldogs teenager Aiden O'Driscoll.

Like Brayshaw, O'Driscoll also had to retire on medical grounds because of concussion - but it happened before he could make his debut.

There was a lighter moment when Brayshaw mentioned Richmond star Dustin Martin, who might extend his playing career at Gold Coast.

"I checked before I came up here and he's still officially retired," Brayshaw said.

Brayshaw said he had a "head start" on the other retirees this year and spoke of the raw emotions around no longer playing, adding his time on the field had been an incredible privilege

"Even how well you prepared for the next stage, the transition is difficult and there seems no easy way around it," he said.

"The virtues that football has instilled in us, will hold us in good stead for what's to come."