(clockwise from left): Angus Brayshaw, Chad Warner, Jack Ginnivan and Nick Daicos. Picture: AFL Photos

Take a look at some of the biggest talking points and stranger moments from the 2024 Brownlow Medal.

Angus Brayshaw's emotional speech

In unquestionably the most touching and emotional moment of the night, Angus Brayshaw made a speech to toast the retiring class of 2024. The former Melbourne midfielder had to call time on his career prior to the season, medically retired following multiple concussions over his 167 games. Brayshaw held it together, just, as he spoke about the "sadness, grief, uncertainty, anger and no doubt anxiety" that players face when they finish playing. He also mixed in some light-hearted humour, joking that he had just spoken to Dustin Martin prior to walking on stage and "I checked just before I came up here, and he's still retired".

Ginni's revenge on the Pies

After playing in Collingwood's premiership team last year, Jack Ginnivan was traded to Hawthorn in one of the big off-season moves. With a flair for the dramatic, it was little surprise the small forward saved his best footy for his former club when the teams met in round 19. Ginnivan polled three votes for his 31 disposals – by far the most he's had in any of his 65 career games to date – and two goals in the 66-point thrashing.

Learn More 02:52

The perfect 10 for Daicos

He went into the count as the joint favourite alongside Patrick Cripps and following a slow start – he didn't poll in Collingwood's first three matches - Nick Daicos got roaring through the middle and latter half of the season. In fact, between rounds eight and 18 (which included a bye), the little Magpie magician polled in a record 10 straight matches. There were four perfect three-vote performances, three twos and three ones. The problem was, while he was adding 21 votes in that span, Cripps was still adding 20 and running away with the lead. Daicos polled in 18 of his final 20 matches.

Nick Daicos during the Brownlow Medal at Crown Palladium on September 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Chad not so sure about the umpires' call

It was a huge night for Sydney's dynamo Chad Warner, but not even he was sure about some of the umpire voting. After he was awarded one vote in the Swans' round three loss to Richmond, the cameras panned to Warner at Sydney's function to capture the midfielder pulling a confused face at what had just happened. For the record, he gathered 22 disposals that included two clearances and no goals as the Swans were on the wrong side of a huge upset.

One goal from 13 disposals, and the three votes goes to …

Harrison Petty. That's right, the umpires REALLY paid attention to a key forward in the round eight match between Melbourne and Geelong, with the Demon tall getting the maximum votes. Petty did have four contested marks in that game, but it's certainly unusual to have that stat line in an eight-point win and pick up the three votes.

Harrison Petty marks during the round 8 match between Melbourne and Geelong at the MCG, May 4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Blake Hardwick breaks the drought

It took until his ninth season and 157th career game, but Hawk Blake Hardwick broke through for some votes in 2024. It came in the remarkable round 10 match against Port Adelaide, where the home team kicked two goals in the final 40 seconds to snatch victory. But Hardwick's performance should not be forgotten that day at Adelaide Oval, kicking four first-quarter goals and five for the game to grab two precious Brownlow votes.

Learn More 01:04

Trac back to what he does best

After so much news following a tumultuous period of his life off the field, Christian Petracca's vote-getting reminded us just how good a player he is on the field. Although not present at the count, 'Trac' hit the lead following Gather Round where he polled three votes for his 29 disposals and a goal in Melbourne's win over Adelaide. He had 16 votes and was equal fifth overall when the horrific injury he suffered in the King's Birthday loss to Collingwood cut his season short.

Learn More 02:08

Ineligible Heeney's record pace through 10 rounds

He was hyped as the likely runaway leader through the first half of the season and Isaac Heeney certainly caught the umpires' attention. Although ineligible to win after copping a one-match suspension late in the year, Heeney's final count was always going to be intriguing. He led with a record 21 votes through 10 rounds and then came to a virtual standstill before a late flurry got him to 28 and into the unofficial top five.

Isaac Heeney celebrates Sydney's win over Port Adelaide in the preliminary final at the SCG on September 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Movement on the all-time list

It wasn't his night, but two-time winner Lachie Neale has surged into the top-10 on the career vote list. The Brisbane midfielder's 22 votes moves him to precisely 10th spot with 209 votes. There's some big names just ahead of him as he approaches 2025 as well, with Chris Judd (210), Dustin Martin (213), Joel Selwood (214) and Robert Harvey (215) all in close proximity. Gary Ablett Jnr holds the record with 262.

Lachie Neale attends the Brisbane Lions’ Brownlow Medal function at The Gabba, on September 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

How did the All-Australian key position players go?

On a night when midfielders again took the vast majority of votes, there was the odd key position star that polled well. Geelong's Jeremy Cameron finished with 16 to lead the big men, with Coleman medallist Jesse Hogan right behind him on 15. Fellow All-Australian Jake Waterman polled in four matches for struggling West Coast to finish with seven votes. Of the All-Australian defenders there was unsurprisingly a little less luck. Jacob Weitering and Jeremy McGovern missed out altogether, while Luke Ryan polled seven votes.