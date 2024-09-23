Follow all the live coverage from the 2024 Brownlow Medal

Collingwood star Nick Daicos arrives at the Brownlow Medal on September 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL'S night of nights is here with the 2024 Brownlow Medal count upon us.

From the glitz and glamour of the red carpet to the count, join us for our live coverage from the Crown in Melbourne.

Carlton star Patrick Cripps and Collingwood gun Nick Daicos are the favourites to claim the individual honour, with the pair tying for the medal in AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor.

Lachie Neale and Marcus Bontempelli are sure to be around the mark, while Isaac Heeney could lead the count for periods, but he is ineligible due to suspension.

The NAB AFL Goal of the Year and Virgin Australia AFL Mark of the Year will also be announced.

Stay tuned to the live blog for all our live coverage.