Either Stuart Maxfield or Leigh Matthews will be handing over the AFL Premiership Cup on Saturday

Stuart Maxfield and Leigh Matthews. Pictures: AFL Photos

BRISBANE'S three-time premiership coach Leigh Matthews and former Sydney skipper Stuart Maxfield are the AFL Premiership Cup presenters for 2024.

Matthews will present the Cup to the Lions should they win at the MCG on Saturday, while Maxfield will do the job if the Swans are victorious.

"Playing in a Grand Final is a special achievement for any club and I'm looking forward to a terrific contest on Saturday," Matthews said.

"I've been involved in 12 Grand Finals as a player and coach, but this would be a special opportunity, and I'm honoured that the Lions have asked me to play a role."

Maxfield, who was Sydney's heartbreak story of the club's breakthrough premiership in 2005, played 200 games for the Swans after 89 at Richmond.

"I have so much respect for our club, so it's a great honour to present the Cup on Saturday if the Swans get up," Maxfield said.

"The team has embraced every challenge this season and have earned the right to play off in the Grand Final.

"It takes a full club commitment to get to this point and I wish everyone all the best."