Callum Ah Chee celebrates winning the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

A CONVERSATION with the coach sparked Cal Ah Chee's September to remember.

Ah Chee can't remember exactly when it happened, but having been played forward, back, on a wing, and just about everywhere in between, he felt like it was time to explain to Chris Fagan exactly how he was feeling.

So, Ah Chee told the coach he was a forward. The result was a campaign that yielded 27 goals and a finals series that featured two goals against Carlton, a busy semi-final against Greater Western Sydney, then three majors against Geelong.

He was saving his best for last, though. Ah Chee starred in Brisbane's 60-point premiership victory on Saturday afternoon, kicking four goals against Sydney to go with 14 disposals, 11 score involvements and two goal assists.

"I'm pretty proud of myself, to be honest," Ah Chee told AFL.com.au afterwards.

Callum Ah Chee and his family celebrate Brisbane winning the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm so proud of the boys as well. That season was unreal. To be able to finish it off like we did, it's so special. I don't think I'll ever get over this feeling. It's special, really special."

So, about that conversation with Fagan? Well, it was definitely worth it in the end.

"I can't remember if it was this year or last year, but we had a good conversation about it. I got my opportunity and took it with both hands. I'm just glad it worked out. I'm definitely a forward," Ah Chee laughed.

A top 10 pick back in 2015, Ah Chee struggled to impose himself during four seasons featuring 45 games at Gold Coast. Traded across town to Brisbane, the rewards speak for themselves now.

Already an accomplished player in a variety of roles, Ah Chee established himself as a composed and clutch forward this September. Given the investment Brisbane put towards him, he now feels he's held up his end of the bargain.

"I feel like I've paid the club back this year. It's been a bit of a journey. I'm pretty proud to say that I'm a premiership player now and I'm pretty proud to say we're a premiership team," Ah Chee said.