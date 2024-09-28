Darcy Fort held his own in the Lions' Grand Final win, but that came as little surprise to injured ruckman Oscar McInerney

Darcy Fort (left) and Eric Hipwood celebrate Brisbane winning the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

DARCY Fort and Oscar McInerney will share a bond for life.

After a long winding road that included stops at Footscray and Werribee in the VFL before moving to Adelaide to play for Central Districts in the SANFL, the former civil engineer is now a premiership player after stepping up for Brisbane in Saturday's Toyota AFL Grand Final thrashing of Sydney.

SWANS v LIONS Full Grand Final match coverage and stats

Fort played two games early in 2024 – the most recent on Anzac Day against Greater Western Sydney in Canberra – but when McInerney dislocated his shoulder twice in last Saturday's preliminary final win over Geelong, it was the former Cat's moment.

And he didn't disappoint.

In his 36th AFL game, Fort battled Sydney's star recruit Brodie Grundy in the ruck and didn't let the dual All-Australian dictate terms, helping Brisbane easily account for the Swans by 60 points at the MCG.

The 31-year-old was mobbed by family, friends and media in the rooms on Saturday night.

Learn More 02:51

Everyone wanted a piece of the 204cm journeyman ruckman.

Before then, Fort had run straight to McInerney as soon as the final siren sounded to share the moment the Lions secured their first premiership since 2003.

"He is the most humble, selfless guy there is. He had the biggest smile on his face. I'm sad he doesn't have a medal. He deserves it more than anyone," Fort told AFL.com.au in the rooms after the win.

While Will Ashcroft capped off a stunning return from a knee reconstruction with a Norm Smith Medal, and dual Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale secured the premiership medal he'd been hunting by dominating with 35 touches, McInerney would have voted for Fort.

Learn More 18:28

"He was incredible. I haven't seen the Norm Smith voting but I would have given them to him. It was bloody incredible," McInerney said in the rooms.

"I always knew he was going to do something special. He is a competitor. He is a beast. He is our most professional. We had a lot of faith in him and just knew he would get the job done."

McInerney helped Fort prepare for Grundy, alongside ruck coach Ben Hudson and Brisbane's other ruckman Henry Smith. They all believed Fort could nail the role.

"He's played against Brodie in the past, so it wasn't foreign to him," he said. "We knew he could do it and he executed it so well. I'm really proud of him. Just look at the big fella, he deserves everything he gets."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 18:28 Full post-match, Grand Final: Lions Watch Brisbane’s press conference after their Grand Final against Sydney

07:32 Full post-match, Grand Final: Swans Watch Sydney’s press conference after their Grand Final against Brisbane

03:55 Ashcroft makes history as second youngest Norm Smith medallist Will Ashcroft delivers a stunning performance on the big stage to become the youngest Norm Smith medallist of the AFL era

07:21 Highlights: Sydney v Brisbane The Swans and Lions clash in the Grand Final

00:47 Pride surrounds Joe after special goal A host of Lions pile on Joe Daniher after the key forward earns a late major

00:46 Lohmann of the hour: Kai’s killer fourth Kai Lohmann caps off an outstanding day with an eye-catching mark and finish to snare goal number four

00:34 Gun Swans sink pair of consolation goals Luke Parker and Chad Warner drill back-to-back beauties to give the Swans faithful a couple to cheer

00:39 Rayner rises for sizzling speccy Cam Rayner reels in a super mark and makes no mistake with the finish

00:34 Ashcroft crafts magic in Brisbane’s big party Lions young gun Will Ashcroft conjures a special snap as his side piles on more pain

01:37 GF sprint: Pie pips Saint in photo finish Collingwood’s Beau McCreery is declared the winner of the 2024 Gatorade Grand Final Sprint after just edging out Darcy Wilson at the line

00:48 Don’t worry, be Hippy: Eric's epic shot Eric Hipwood even stuns himself with this ridiculous finish from the boundary as the Lions run riot

00:51 The greatest Lohmann: Kai’s dazzling double Kai Lohmann catches fire in the first term with back-to-back goals to ignite the Lions

00:38 Swans erupt after Hayward’s huge opener Will Hayward shows his usual class around the goals to snare the opening major of the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final

17:57 ‘G roars for electrifying Katy Perry performance All the action from Katy Perry’s spectacular pre-game show in the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final

Nothing has ever come easy for Fort. He didn't play representative underage football until the Geelong Falcons picked him at 19. He initially struggled for opportunities in the VFL, but showed promise playing alongside Tom Stewart and under Matthew Scarlett for South Barwon, after starring against Brad Ottens in the Geelong Football League.

The move to the SANFL helped launch him to the next level. Geelong had a history of plucking mature-age ruckmen from obscurity at the time and used pick No.65 in the 2018 Telstra AFL Draft to bring the then 25-year-old back to the Surf Coast.

"I loved my time at Footscray and Werribee, but I loved my decision to go and play in the SANFL," Fort said.

"Central Districts looked after me and my brother. It was a great opportunity. They looked after us off the field and really set me up. Couldn't thank them enough."

Brodie Grundy and Darcy Fort compete for the ball during the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Fort played eight games across three seasons at Kardinia Park before moving north to the club he supported as a kid, along with pick No.41 in exchange for pick No.50 and a future third-round pick.

After playing 18 games in his first season under Chris Fagan, opportunities dried up, but Fort never spat the dummy. He embraced his role as back-up and bided his time. Fort was rewarded for that perseverance on Saturday.

"It is a credit to the people around me," he explained. "I've been involved with great clubs. My missus has been huge for me. When I'm having fun at training and in games it makes it easier, even when I'm not getting picked. Brisbane runs a great VFL program. You still feel part of it and have a great time. I've loved my time at this great club."

Fort spent his time in Adelaide building roads as a civil engineer during the week, around his time playing for Central District, dreaming about playing in the AFL. Saturday was beyond his wildest dreams. Fort is a premiership player. Let that sink in.