After kicking a crucial goal in Brisbane's Grand Final win Eric Hipwood will now be "time off legs" as he recovers from condition

Eric Hipwood celebrates his goal from the pocket against Sydney in the 2024 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

KEY forward Eric Hipwood is staring at eight weeks of doing not much after playing the final two months of Brisbane's premiership season with osteitis pubis.

Hipwood played as a key defender in the Lions' round 20 win over Gold Coast and then missed two matches as the debilitating groin injury took hold.

He returned against Collingwood in round 23 and has not looked the same player that was in red-hot form following Brisbane's mid-season bye.

However, with the help of physiotherapists, doctors and his coaches, Hipwood gritted his teeth to play a vital role in helping his team to win a flag.

"It's obviously hindered me a little bit," Hipwood told AFL.com.au in Brisbane's jubilant dressing-room.

Learn More 00:48

"It was essentially osteitis pubis, that's what it is.

"It's just with the power, the strength when kicking the footy at some stages I was struggling.

"As time went on, I started to get a bit better with medicine and stuff like that."

The 27-year-old Brisbane Academy graduate said he had to go back to basics when returning to the team.

Learn More 07:21

Unable to run as well as normal and losing distance in his prodigious left boot, Hipwood narrowed his focus.

"I had to go back to the simple things, making my opponent accountable," he said.

"If I wasn't influencing the game, I didn't want my opponent influencing the game. It was pretty simple.

"The next eight weeks doesn’t look like much for me.

"We'll have another scan through the week and go from there, but I think it's just time off legs."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 08:11 GF Footy Feed: Raw emotion from inside the rooms Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle with the latest news and heartfelt reactions following Brisbane's triumph as the 2024 premiers

18:28 Full post-match, Grand Final: Lions Watch Brisbane’s press conference after their Grand Final against Sydney

07:32 Full post-match, Grand Final: Swans Watch Sydney’s press conference after their Grand Final against Brisbane

03:55 Ashcroft makes history as second youngest Norm Smith medallist Will Ashcroft delivers a stunning performance on the big stage to become the youngest Norm Smith medallist of the AFL era

07:21 Highlights: Sydney v Brisbane The Swans and Lions clash in the Grand Final

00:47 Pride surrounds Joe after special goal A host of Lions pile on Joe Daniher after the key forward earns a late major

00:46 Lohmann of the hour: Kai’s killer fourth Kai Lohmann caps off an outstanding day with an eye-catching mark and finish to snare goal number four

00:34 Gun Swans sink pair of consolation goals Luke Parker and Chad Warner drill back-to-back beauties to give the Swans faithful a couple to cheer

00:39 Rayner rises for sizzling speccy Cam Rayner reels in a super mark and makes no mistake with the finish

00:34 Ashcroft crafts magic in Brisbane’s big party Lions young gun Will Ashcroft conjures a special snap as his side piles on more pain

01:37 GF sprint: Pie pips Saint in photo finish Collingwood’s Beau McCreery is declared the winner of the 2024 Gatorade Grand Final Sprint after just edging out Darcy Wilson at the line

00:48 Don’t worry, be Hippy: Eric's epic shot Eric Hipwood even stuns himself with this ridiculous finish from the boundary as the Lions run riot

00:51 The greatest Lohmann: Kai’s dazzling double Kai Lohmann catches fire in the first term with back-to-back goals to ignite the Lions

00:38 Swans erupt after Hayward’s huge opener Will Hayward shows his usual class around the goals to snare the opening major of the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final

17:57 ‘G roars for electrifying Katy Perry performance All the action from Katy Perry’s spectacular pre-game show in the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final

Hipwood, who was drafted in 2015, said rising from rock bottom to the top made the triumph even sweeter.

"It's really, really special to go through the Academy from 12 years old to now.

"What I'm even prouder of is when I got to the club we were bottom of the ladder and we were able to rebuild.

"We had our coach sacked, we had our GM sacked, Greg Swann was able to stay the course, we've had so much stability on our board, which has helped us players a ton.

"This is amazing."

Eric Hipwood and teammates celebrate Brisbane winning the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

x