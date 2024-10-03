Zach Merrett has elevated himself to another level with a fifth Crichton Medal

Zach Merrett celebrates a goal during the R24 match between Essendon and Brisbane at the Gabba on August 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON captain Zach Merrett has joined Bombers royalty by winning his fifth best and fairest.

The star midfielder was crowned a back-to-back winner of the Crichton Medal on Thursday night, seeing the three-time All-Australian join Essendon champion James Hird on five best and fairests.

Only Dick Reynolds and Bill Hutchison, widely viewed as two of Essendon's best ever five players, have won more best and fairests in the red and black with seven apiece. Merrett had been level on four best and fairests with Essendon greats Tim Watson and Simon Madden before clinching the win following another consistent campaign.

Merrett won this year's count with 212 votes ahead of emerging Bombers pair Nic Martin (197 votes) and Sam Durham (184).

It was Martin and Durham's highest finishes in the award, with Durham in particular having a breakout campaign in the midfield. He was named the Bombers' most improved player.

Sam Durham celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Essendon and Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in round 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Andrew McGrath came fourth in the Bombers' best and fairest, while Jye Caldwell rounded out the top five. Caldwell was also named the Bombers' most courageous player.

Merrett's milestone see the 29-year-old add to his collection of best and fairests, which dates back to the 2016 season, when he claimed his first. Stellar seasons in 2019, 2021 and 2023 have also seen him crowned with the Crichton Medal.

He is due to play his 250th game for the Bombers next year.

Crichton Medal

1. Zach Merrett - 212 votes

2. Nic Martin - 197

3. Sam Durham - 184

4. Andrew McGrath - 157

5. Jye Caldwell - 154

6. Ben McKay - 151

7. Kyle Langford - 131

8. Mason Redman - 108

9. Jake Stringer - 104

10. Harrison Jones - 80