The 2024 AFL Footy Festival at Yarra Park and (inset) Melbourne's Jack Viney with student Jai Tiwari. Pictures: AFL Photos/Supplied

WHAT'S the first thing that comes to mind when you think about a festival?

Since I come from an Indian background, festivals are about being with close family, celebrating traditions passed down through generations, and feeling an overwhelming sense of joy. Since I migrated to Australia in 2023 to chase my dreams, I've missed many special occasions with my family. I've stayed tough, knowing that some sacrifices are mandatory to be the best version of myself. Melbourne has introduced me to many new things and has surprised me on many occasions.

It was my mid-semester break from September 25-28, and just a few days before the break, I heard about the AFL Grand Final Week Footy Festival. I wondered if a sport could evoke a festival vibe, with that same warmth and connection? I don't have a lot of friends in this city, and since I started following AFL and watching games at the stadiums, I never felt left out. I met people in the stadium who made me feel comfortable. This festival started on September 25, so I didn't think twice and just headed over to Yarra Park, outside the MCG, because I felt I would meet more people.

A view of the 2024 AFL Footy Festival at Yarra Park in September. Picture: AFL Photos

I looked at the schedule and saw the event flow, and I saw that some star players were also going to join the festival, which made me more excited. This was a surprise for me because, in India, cricket is a massive sport that unites the nation, but fan-player interactions are like once in a blue moon, and not everyone is fortunate enough to meet a cricketer. In contrast, the Footy Festival felt like a celebration of community, where the sport brought everyone together in an unbelievable way.

The festival's first day was greeted with relentless rain, and the sky was a dull, heavy grey, and everything about the weather screamed 'stay indoors'. I was talking to my mum on a video call and told her how I wanted to go, but the weather wasn't doing me any favours. My mother, who's always been a strength for me, was also a former basketball and volleyball player in college. She said, "It's just rain! Stop looking for reasons, and if you want to experience the festival, just go." Only an athlete can say such things.

I just headed over with my jacket and my trusty umbrella, and when I arrived, I saw numerous activations and players. Some fans donning their team's guernseys turned up. There was a big stage where numerous podcasts were held, and I was just walking by. I stood near the big stage where AFLW players Sarah Hosking and Sarah Rowe were having an insightful conversation for their show Tagged, and someone working from AFL came from behind and gave me two tickets for an AFLW game which was played between Western Bulldogs v Sydney Swans.

I also caught up with Richmond captain Toby Nankervis, who was kind enough to chat with me and share stories about his time in India and his love for cricket. Even though it was raining on the first day, kids huddled together and kicked footballs around, and if someone was not careful while walking, get ready to be smacked by a Sherrin. I even met some fans from London and thought, that's some dedication!

Toby Nankervis and Jai Tiwari at the 2024 AFL Footy Festival. Picture: Supplied

The first-day experience motivated me to return the next day. As we were close to the Grand Final, some fans from Brisbane and Sydney were also at the festival. On the second day, I kicked a footy at one of the stalls with my friend Subrato, who accompanied me. Honestly, Subrato and I kicked the ball very poorly, and when we were leaving, a kid was laughing and told me, 'I can kick better than you!'

I just walked away, laughing to myself, and that's when I met Melbourne's midfielder Jack Viney, who was kind enough to answer my questions for an interview amid a fan festival. In my heart, I thought this couldn't be done in India, and simultaneously, I also realised this is the main reason why people in Australia love this sport: they can connect their emotions with the players.

North Melbourne's Libby Birch was also very welcoming, and I am beyond grateful to have had a conversation with her as I was educated much more about AFLW.

After enjoying a couple of the activities, I patiently waited for Mark Howard's podcast with Hawthorn legend Jason Dunstall. After their conversation, I also met Mark Howard, who is well-known for his cricket commentary in India, and meeting him in person was surreal.

The third day featured the spectacular Toyota AFL Grand Final parade, where I followed the crowd from Federation Square to the MCG, eager to catch a glimpse of the players arriving. Fans were buzzing with excitement, cheering passionately for their teams.

One of the parade's highlights was witnessing the interaction between fans and players: supporters offered their advice and encouragement, and it was heartwarming to see the players responding with smiles and gestures of appreciation. The atmosphere was electric. Brisbane fans were incredibly humble compared to some of the other fan bases I've seen!

Charlie Cameron and Callum Ah Chee during the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final Parade. Picture: AFL Photos

Well, I was eagerly waiting to see what would happen on Grand Final day, so once again, I went to Federation Square to take in the atmosphere. I wasn't fortunate enough to get a ticket to the game, and I had FOMO over Katy Perry's performance and the mega event, but kudos to the AFL as they set up a Grand Final live site, where fans who weren't fortunate enough to get tickets came with their family and friends to watch the game on a big screen.

Once again, I turned up and watched the Grand Final. Some Sydney fans left after the third quarter (I was neutral but wanted the Lions to win), but the Brisbane fans were happy as they won the game by 60 points, and the 21-year trophy drought for Brisbane was finally ended.

Before coming to Australia, I had never known that something called AFL existed, and I couldn't see myself liking a sport beyond cricket. But the universe has its way to surprise you. So, when a few Indian friends in Melbourne asked me, 'What will you do alone at the festival? Do you even understand the game?' But I couldn't explain my feelings to them because when I watched my first game at the 'G, I was like, 'This is amazing, and I want to see this more and understand the game.'

Jainarayan Tiwari (left) and his friend at the MCG during Melbourne v Geelong in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The raw energy around me was electrifying as I stood among the fans watching the Grand Final play out. It reminded me that sports have a universal power to unite people, no matter where you're from or what you follow. It's not just for a particular community; footy is for everyone. If you're new to this country and call yourself a sports enthusiast, you need to explore this. Footy makes you feel like you belong, even when everything initially seems unfamiliar.

I felt a little emotional as we headed off after the festival and the Grand Final. I wondered, 'What am I going to do now?' because this festival was like a whole week of celebration with people you don't know and reminded me of me being around my friends. In Grand Final week, I spoke to fans who came from across Australia and around the world, played football with kids at Yarra Park, talked to the players, and made wonderful memories. I can't wait for next year!